A closer look at the food trucks that are coming to Biloxi with the Great Food Truck Race

It’s confirmed, the city of Biloxi said Friday: the Great Food Truck Race is coming to the Mississippi Coast.

Several contestants in Season 17 of the reality cooking show on Food Network have announced plans and even menus for this weekend in Biloxi. They traveled to the Coast from Lake Charles, Louisiana, where seven teams competed in front of crowds and TV cameras on Monday and Tuesday.

The show films each episode in a different city, and this season so far appears to center on the Gulf South. The competition begins with a group of food trucks who compete in a series of challenges to make the most money. The team that makes the least in each location goes home, and host and celebrity chef Tyler Florence cuts teams as the competition moves from city to city.

The winner gets $50,000.

The show worked with Harrah’s casino and the event will take place Saturday at the Great Lawn, according to a press release from Biloxi. The public can join at 11:30 a.m.

The trucks will also likely be out on Sunday, either at the Great Lawn or at the Harrison County West Biloxi Beach Launch south of Treasure Bay, according to the city.

Here are all the trucks spotted in Lake Charles, and what they’ve said about plans for the Mississippi Coast.

Argentina’s Empanadas

The truck sells sells crispy stuffed pastry empanadas, and said on Facebook it’s already arrived on the Mississippi Coast.

Coast foodies can order Tango Beef Empanadas with Chips, Loaded Gaucho Corn Mac and Ice Cold Argen-Tea, the food truck said on Facebook.

The truck says its food transports customers to the tastes of Buenos Aires.

SoLA Po Boys

SoLA Po Boys has said it’s coming to Biloxi — with a a unique menu. The truck is selling Banh Boy po boys with pork, carrots, cilantro slaw and rum-infused sauce. Its Cajun Elote Pasta dish has crab boiled bow tie pasta, etouffee corn choux with shrimp and cajun butter sauce, according to the truck’s Facebook page.

The truck also promised a foster desert with honey cinnamon crisp, rum bananas foster and whipped cream.

Plates on Deck

Plates on Deck serves “eclectic soul food,” according to its Facebook page. Its dishes include seafood boils, Cajun crab cakes and jerk shrimp pasta.

The truck posted a video of the journey to the Coast.

Wally’s Waffles

Wally’s Waffles sells gourmet waffles with strawberries, banana, chocolate and other toppings.

The food truck said on Facebook it plans to compete in Biloxi this weekend.

Fishnet

Fishnet is a seafood truck that sells fresh fish, with sauces and sides made from scratch, according to its Facebook page. Fishnet also said it uses hand cut russet potatoes for french fries.

The truck announced it will come to Biloxi and said owners are “extremely psyched” to meet locals.

Bao Bei

Bao Bei is a Taiwanese street food truck that competed in Lake Charles. The truck had not posted plans by Friday afternoon, and it’s unclear if the truck will appear in Biloxi.

It’s menu includes popcorn chicken, and its bao — or pork belly buns — are popular Taiwanese staples.

Down to Get Tacos

Down to Get Tacos says it serves “simple, authentic Mexican food.” Owners were spotted high-fiving crowds in Lake Charles this week, but the food truck has not posted updates and it is unclear if it will appear in Biloxi.

DTG Tacos serves corn and flour tortillas with barbacoa pork, al pastor chicken, carnitas, chicken tinga, potatoes, rice and more.

Sun Herald editor Tim Thorsen contributed reporting.