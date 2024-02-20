A closer look at Friday's Sheriff's debate

Sparks were flying at the Taylor County Sheriff's Debate last Friday. The Officers Association hosted the debate between the three Republican candidates running for Taylor County Sheriff: incumbent Sheriff Ricky Bishop, Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr., and District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey.

While Bishop and Bailey echoed some similar ideas for the office, Carrasquillo had some new and expensive ideas that could strain the county commissioners' budget.

Taylor County District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey points to Sheriff Ricky Bishop, giving him the opportunity to respond to criticisms by Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr during Friday night’s sheriff’s debate.

'Morale is good'

Incumbent Sheriff Ricky Bishop stressed at the debate that budget was his top concern and also priority. He emphasized that if re-elected, he would continue to fight in the county commissioners' court for increased salaries, while also warning, however, that he could not promise any new promotions.

His biggest take home message was that salaries have nearly doubled for the Sheriff's deputies, in addition to that of corrections officers. Bishop also outlined his help in salary raises that amounted to $10,000 in the last two years.

A consistent theme throughout Bishop's statement was that for the first time in years, the jail is fully staffed, saying that "stress levels are starting to come down in the jail" thanks to less overtime work and higher wages.

His overall tone was that "morale is good," and everything is good. He did caution, however, that there has been some "misinformation" about his office. He said, however, that he sees any morale issues as coming from frustration "with the guys across the street from us," referring to the Taylor County Commissioners Court.

Taylor County Sheriff Ricky Bishop answers a question posed by members of his department during a debate between him and two other candidates Friday.

He ended with the statement that he would "not make promises he can't keep." While he did not bring up many new ideas for the office, he stressed that a new candidate would undo the work he has done over the last 12 years, "starting from scratch," and that if re-elected Bishop would continue to fight for his officers in the Taylor County Court of Commissioners.

'Shiny apple that's rotten on the inside'

In direct contrast to much of what incumbent Sheriff Bishop stressed in the debate, Elias Carrasquillo Jr. was a wellspring of new ideas. Throughout the evening, he proposed new programs and new trainings for officers.

Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr. outlines what he would do differently if elected as the Taylor County Sheriff during Friday's debate.

In a stark warning, he said that "there's a lot of changes coming," to include new uniforms for all members of the office, whether deputies or corrections officers.

Carrasquillo also surprisingly promised to give a citizens’ patrol their own Sheriff's vehicle, saying, "I will allocate a vehicle so they can patrol their neighborhoods." He noted that this could unite and involve the community, but how the county could provide that and what liability it might entail, he did not address.

Trainings seemed to be another high priority on Carrasquillo's list, saying that he would send deputies to Florida for training, but saying that "these programs don't really cost much." He didn't say what these trainings would cost or how he would get the commissioners court to approve the costs, but he did stress their importance.

Carrasquillo also promised that he would create "a lot of units, big units, including a SWAT team" while echoing his earlier statement that "it doesn't really cost much to create one."

Carrasquillo ended with an ominous tone that morale is down in the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, "like a shiny apple that's rotten on the inside." Carrasquillo then ended pointing at the officers in the audience, saying "you don't approach the sheriff," because you are afraid you will get fired.

He then ended with the sentiment that he has sources that back up his earlier claims, and that he is not making it up. He did, however, fail to name any of his anonymous sources.

'I'm not firing anybody'

Shay Bailey seemed content to watch the back-and-forth match between Carrasquillo and Bishop throughout the debate. Instead, he focused on what he could do to better the Sheriff's Office.

Bailey said that he would love to create a sheriff's academy in-house, in order to cut training times from nine months to four months. Without mentioning a shortage of deputies, Bailey stressed the importance of training them in a shorter amount of time while cutting costs.

Taylor County District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey pauses for an emotional moment during Friday’s Taylor County Sheriff’s debate. Bailey was recalling the officers he had known who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

He became impassioned when he spoke about his plans for employees of the Sheriff's Office. He warned that while there would be some changes in key positions, he also stressed that "I'm not firing anybody."

When asked about deaths in the line of duty, emotion clouded his voice, causing Bailey to pause momentarily as he considered his answer. It was an emotional moment in the debate, as Bailey noted that he had attended five funerals for fellow officers in Indiana.

He then finished with the statement that he would "surround them (his fellow officers) like family."

Bailey also had an innovative idea for the office, with his promise to create a "community advisory board." Here, he stressed that it would be free and without cost to the commissioners' budget but could "meet every quarter" to help advise the Sheriff's Office.

Bailey also disagreed with current tactics in the Sheriff's office to rotate staff every three years. He instead would place deputies in the fields they are most passionate about, without forcing them to retrain every three years.

Overall, it was a spirited debate that allowed Taylor County Sheriff's Officers an in-depth look at their next potential boss. It also pointed out the discrepancies between the candidates, and what their biggest platforms would be.

Whoever has earned your vote, make sure it counts by going out to vote in either Early Voting, beginning this week, or on Super Tuesday March 5.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: A closer look at Friday's Sheriff's debate