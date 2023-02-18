Take a closer look at the new helicopter-like electric aircraft that can transport 4 people across hundreds of miles

Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal with ALIA-250, which just flew the first piloted demo flight in the New York City area. BETA Technologies

Air mobility company Blade and its partner BETA Technologies just operated a historic flight.

Known as the ALIA-250, the vehicle was the first piloted "electric vertical aircraft" flight in the New York City area.

Blade committed to purchasing 20 of the type due to its quiet takeoff and landings, and "nearly silent" flight.

Air mobility company Blade is widely known for its helicopter transport around New York City, but noise pollution has prompted a change in focus.

A Blade helicopter flying over NYC. Blade

On Tuesday, Blade and its partner BETA Technologies flew its first piloted "electric vertical aircraft" — or EVA — in Westchester, New York, making it the first flight of its kind in the New York City area.

BETA Technologies

The vehicle, which resembles a helicopter with "lift rotators" on the wings, is known as ALIA-250 and was flown from BETA's testing facility in Plattsburgh, New York, for the demo flight.

ALIA stopped for a recharge in Schenectady, New York, along the way, which is about 200 miles from Westchester as the crow flies. BETA Technologies

Piloted by BETA team member Nick Warren, ALIA flew two laps around Westchester airport before landing 13 minutes after takeoff. The flight was BETA's first passenger demo on the aircraft.

The cockpit of one of BETA Technology's EVAs. BETA Technologies

Alongside ALIA was an Airbus H125 AStar chaser helicopter, which flew with the EVA for the first lap and left for the second to demonstrate the noise differences.

An Airbus H125 AStar (formerly known as the AS350). Airbus

The quietness, which is 1/10th of that of a conventional helicopter, is ALIA's main lure. And, Blade wants to take advantage of the design as EVAs are quiet during takeoff and landing and "nearly silent" in flight.

BETA Technologies

Blade has committed to purchasing 20 ALIAs, with Tuesday's milestone being the first step in its "transition from helicopters to new quiet and emission-free aircraft," company CEO Rob Wiesenthal said in a statement to Insider.

Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal with ALIA-250. BETA Technologies

A Blade spokesperson told Insider that it plans to operate ALIA between places like Midtown and Wall Street to NYC-area airports and the Hamptons starting in late-2025 or early-2026.

A Blade Bell 407 helicopter at one of the company's heliports. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

According to BETA, the aircraft can carry up to five passengers with one pilot across 250 nautical miles (288 miles)...

The interior concept layout of the ALIA-250. BETA Technologies

...and has a recharge time of 50 minutes, which is done using a "charge cube."

An ALIA-250 electric vertical aircraft built by aerospace company BETA Technologies with charging cubes. BETA Technologies

Currently, BETA has nine "publicly accessible" electric chargers online from Vermont to Arkansas, with over 55 under construction.

BETA Technologies' map of active and future charging locations. BETA Technologies

Tuesday's demonstration was the first of many flights of ALIA on its way to certification. BETA is also seeking to certify the aircraft in Europe, where Blade will fly between Nice and Monaco.

BETA Technologies

BETA also has a second prototype aircraft that is designed for conventional takeoffs and landings, allowing the company to "capture twice as much flight data."

BETA Technologies

Once ready for passenger service, ALIA will join Blade's robust operation of choppers, seaplanes, turboprops, and private jets, the latter it flies between dozens of cities across North America.

A Blade Bombardier Challenger 850. Hannah Towey/Insider

In fact, the company lets customers book by the seat on its scheduled private jet routes to places like Miami and Aspen, Colorado.

A Blade Bombardier Challenger 850. Hannah Towey/Insider

