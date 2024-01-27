A closer look at Kern’s 2024 primary candidates: 1-on-1 with CD-22 incumbent Rep. David Valadao

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the 2024 election, four candidates are battling over the 22nd Congressional District, held by Hanford Republican David Valadao.

17 News political reporter Jenny Huh spoke one-on-one Thursday morning with the incumbent about his reelection bid.

The 46-year-old lawmaker is a Central Valley native who is of Portuguese descent. He is fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese, which he said, has allowed him to communicate with constituents directly.

Below is a recap of 17 News’ conversation with the incumbent and candidate.

“I’ve lived my entire life on a farm, very much active in the farming community, understand how those issues work and how they impact the workers, the businesses, and how that brings those resources back,” Congressman David Valadao told 17 News.

A closer look at Kern’s 2024 primary candidates: 1-on-1 with CD20 hopeful Marisa Wood

That’s the representative’s pitch on why he should continue representing California’s 22nd Congressional District.

The five-time congressman said his top priorities remain the same — water, border security and, overall, ensuring the Central Valley can continue to prosper.

The legislator has also served one term in the State Assembly, prior to taking on Capitol Hill.

“Even though we’ve had some success on water in legislation that passed, we need to do more,” Valadao said. “We’re always struggling on that front here in the Valley, and so water’s one of the first and foremost.”

Border security and quicker processing of migrants, he said, also tops his list of unfinished business.

“If it means building barriers where they make sense, absolutely,” the congressman explained. “If it means buying technology like autonomous cameras where that makes sense, do that. Where it means hiring more border patrol agents, we need to do that. Where it means changing rules so that we adapt on the asylum process, so we don’t have every single person in the world just coming to our border claiming asylum, and then basically giving them all the tools they need to hang out in our country for the next ten years while they await a court date, obviously, that’s wrong. And so, we need to make sure we get those judicated as soon as possible.”

A closer look at Kern’s 2024 primary candidates: 1-on-1 with CD20 hopeful Kyle Kirkland

When asked if everyone, regardless of how they came into the U.S., should be offered a path to citizenship, Valadao answered, “No.”

He added: “There are people that have come across the border to do us harm. We know for a fact there are people on terrorist watchlists who have snuck into our country or have been caught at our border. I think that’s a huge problem, and that needs to be prevented.”

The lawmaker did acknowledge, though, the importance of immigration contribution to the workforce in areas such as agriculture and construction and said he supports guest workers. As for the Central Valley’s oil and energy, Valadao stated he’d continue supporting those industries, alongside newer methods like solar.

The Republican holds one of the most competitive Congressional seats in the nation that could — as it did in the 2022 Midterm Election — determine which party controls the House of Representatives.

The district’s majority is Democratic and Latino. And Valadao will face a familiar opponent in 2024 — former state Assemblyman Rudy Salas, who emerged victorious in the 2022 primary, but lost to Valadao in the general.

A closer look at Kern’s 2024 primary candidates: 1-on-1 with CD20 hopeful Sheriff Mike Boudreaux

When asked how tough reelection would be without his close ally and supporter former Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy in the House, Valadao stated, “Well, McCarthy’s not in the House, but he’s still in my corner, and I still talk to Kevin quite a bit. And he’s a close friend, and he’s always going to be supportive.”

He further noted he could still lean on McCarthy at any point and that he fully supports the former speaker’s decision to resign from Congress.

“We’ve been able to be successful now under four different speakers, and hopefully we’ll have that same opportunity again,” he said.

As for the ongoing 20th Congressional District race to replace McCarthy, Valadao said he would not be endorsing anyone, as he has good relationships with those running, including Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong, Stan Ellis and Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in 2021 to impeach former President Donald Trump for his inciting of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jenny Huh: “Are you concerned you could face retaliation for your vote, again, under another Trump Administration?

Rep. David Valadao: “I can’t sit there and worry about those types of…”

Jenny Huh: “But are you concerned, is that concern there?”

A closer look at Kern’s 2024 primary candidates: 1-on-1 with AD 22 hopeful Ken Weir

Rep. David Valadao: “It’s not something I spend any time on.”

And when asked whether he regrets that vote, the congressman stated he doesn’t second guess his votes.

On the topic of election integrity, Valadao said he “can’t imagine a situation” in which he doesn’t vote to certify the results of the 2024 Election — one of the first tasks the next session of Congress will have to complete.

However, he added, “If there’s actual fraud out there, I can’t support that. And I will not stand by that.”

In his current reelection bid, Valadao is facing a former opponent, one who lost just by a three-point margin: Democratic candidate and former state Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

17 News has spoken to leaders within both of California’s Democratic and Republican parties. All agree they’re set to spend what it takes to take control of CD-22.

“We’ve seen things as low as $5 million on both sides, and I’ve seen things as high as $15 million on both sides,” Valadao said in response to how costly this election may be.

In the past, Valadao has lost a reelection campaign to Democrat T.J. Cox in 2020.

“For me what [being a conservative] means is to be as conservative as I possibly can while moving the ball forward,” the congressman said. “That’s something I think Reagan talked about quite a bit. He wanted as much as he possibly could, and if you only got 50% of what you were asking for or 80%, then you’re moving the ball in the right direction. You were a conservative.”

Secretary of State files appeal to overturn ruling allowing Asm. Vince Fong’s congressional run

On how this applies to him in Congress, Valadao noted, “Make sure we can do as much as we possibly can, to be as conservative as we possibly can, with the taxpayers’ resources, without hurting them. And that’s something that over these debates over appropriations and government funding projects, those are the things we have to take into consideration.”

Valadao touched on House Republicans’ recent efforts in pressuring the White House to work on inflation as well as the southern border.

“The goal is to really hold back on some of the things the president was trying to do, namely, a lot of those really big spending projects that at this time with us being $34 trillion in debt,” the lawmaker said.

And though he declined to make comments on anything presidential at this time, 17 News asked about Valadao’s endorsement one more time at the end of the interview. The congressman, with a chuckle, responded as follows:

Jenny Huh: “If it comes down to another Biden Trump rematch, is there a possibility you would endorse President Biden over Trump?”

Rep. David Valadao: “There’s no chance I’ll support President Biden. That’s never going to happen.”

For more details on the incumbent’s congressional plans background, you can click here for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.