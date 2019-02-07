A Closer Look At Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited’s (NZSE:PCT) Impressive ROE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). We’ll use ROE to examine Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZSE:PCT), by way of a worked example.

Over the last twelve months Precinct Properties New Zealand has recorded a ROE of 15%. One way to conceptualize this, is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders’ equity it has, the company made NZ$0.15 in profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Precinct Properties New Zealand

How Do I Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for Precinct Properties New Zealand:

15% = 254.9 ÷ NZ$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Most know that net profit is the total earnings after all expenses, but the concept of shareholders’ equity is a little more complicated. It is the capital paid in by shareholders, plus any retained earnings. Shareholders’ equity can be calculated by subtracting the total liabilities of the company from the total assets of the company.

What Does Return On Equity Signify?

ROE looks at the amount a company earns relative to the money it has kept within the business. The ‘return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. A higher profit will lead to a higher ROE. So, all else equal, investors should like a high ROE. That means it can be interesting to compare the ROE of different companies.

Does Precinct Properties New Zealand Have A Good Return On Equity?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company’s ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. As is clear from the image below, Precinct Properties New Zealand has a better ROE than the average (10%) in the REITs industry.

NZSE:PCT Last Perf February 7th 19 More

That’s what I like to see. I usually take a closer look when a company has a better ROE than industry peers. For example, I often check if insiders have been buying shares .

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. That cash can come from issuing shares, retained earnings, or debt. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders’ equity. That will make the ROE look better than if no debt was used.

Precinct Properties New Zealand’s Debt And Its 15% ROE

Although Precinct Properties New Zealand does use debt, its debt to equity ratio of 0.47 is still low. The fact that it achieved a fairly good ROE with only modest debt suggests the business might be worth putting on your watchlist. Conservative use of debt to boost returns is usually a good move for shareholders, though it does leave the company more exposed to interest rate rises.

In Summary

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. In my book the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. If two companies have the same ROE, then I would generally prefer the one with less debt.