  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Take a closer look at Russian oligarch's $700 million superyacht that is one of the largest in the world

Cork Gaines
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roman Abramovich
    Roman Abramovich
    Russian-Israeli billionaire businessman
Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC, next to his superyacht called Eclipse
Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC, next to his superyacht called EclipseAlexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA/Ali Balli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

  • Roman Abramovich is seemingly scrambling to avoid sanctions from the UK by moving his superyachts.

  • One of those is The Eclipse, which cost $700 million to build and was once the biggest in the world.

  • That yacht was once in New York City and we took some photos.

Like other Russian oligarchs, Roman Abramovich is seemingly scrambling to avoid sanctions and that included quickly moving his superyachts to more friendly waters.

While Abramovich can't move the Premier League football club Chelsea FC and must quickly sell the $3 billion club, his yachts are another matter.

Abramovich's 553-foot long flagship is The Eclipse, estimated to have cost $700 million when built. After sanctions were initially dropped by the UK against Abramovich following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his second "smaller" $600 million superyacht, Solaris, left Barcelona, Spain, and moved to Montenegro. However, on March 13, the yacht then hastily left that port without refueling and moved on to Turkey.

Solaris was joined in Turkey by The Eclipse, which arrived from the Caribbean.

While the superyacht Eclipse is seemingly on the run from UK sanctions, it was once docked at Manhattan's Pier 90 and Robert Johnson was able to get some pictures. Take a tour of the superyacht below.

Robert Johnson contributed to this post.

Just south of this public parking lot on the roof of the Pier 90 terminal in New York City sat Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's flagship yacht, the "Eclipse."

The Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

536-feet long and styled after military vessels.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 15
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

The 2010 Eclipse cost $700 million and was the world's largest yacht when built.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 13
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

The vessel has amenities to rival any ship on the sea — like its own mini submersible, perhaps similar to this— able to dive down 150-feet.

Deep Flight Mini Sub
Expedition News

The Eclipse has two helipads.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Bulletproof glass and armor plates wrap the length of Roman's master suite and the bridge.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

And a German-built missile defense system.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

The ship's also supposed to have a laser defense against paparazzi trying to photograph the yacht's guests, but saw no evidence of the device when we were there.

Laser Array
Laser Point Forums

The Eclipse has three launch boats.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 12
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

That looked to be stocked with medical supplies and a variety of handheld radios.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

From the cruise ship parking lot it felt like we were almost on the Eclipse itself.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

But with little chance we'd be invited aboard through the ship's door here ...

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

... We hoped to find one of the 70 crew members required to sail the Eclipse and see if they'd tell us what ship life was like.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

But we found no one interested in talking.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

But we certainly didn't feel like paparazzi, or that we'd be lasered, when we were in the parking lot tourists use when they arrive to board their cruise.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 7
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

From up here, the ship was simply stunning and the amount of work required to keep her that way apparent.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 6
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

The Yacht Report says owning a superyacht costs about 20% of the ship's initial value every year.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

But experts believe that Roman probably pays $75 million a year to run the private cruise ship with 24-guest suites.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 11
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Looking at the layout of the ship gets us talking about the two swimming pools inside, the disco, cinema, hair salon, and restaurant.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 10
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

The billionaire's guests would use this door to enter any fore part of the deck.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 9
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Perhaps noting where the life rings were as they made their way about the ship.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 8
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

At 13,000 gross tons, the Eclipse was, at the time, the largest vessel to use a special stabilization system to keep it calm in rough waters while anchored or moving slowly through the sea.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Roman faced a $150,000 tab for parking the Eclipse in New York City while possibly visiting his daughter and her new baby — about $2,000 a day.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

A large yacht like the Eclipse can hold over 100,000 gallons of fuel.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Depending on the current price of fuel, a five-hour cruise each way could cost about $30,000.

Abramovich Eclipse Pier 90 NYC 16
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

None of those numbers are likely to concern Roman Abramovich, however, who has an estimated net worth of nearly $8 billion.

Roman Abramovich Yacht Eclipse
Robert Johnson/Business Insider

Source: Forbes

Here is some drone footage of the superyacht.

 

You can see interior photos of the luxury yacht at Boat International

The &quot;Eclipse&quot; belonging to Roman Abramovich.
The "Eclipse" belonging to Roman Abramovich.Ali Balli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Step on board the 162.5m Eclipse - the second largest superyacht in the world

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • See the 5 shell companies the FBI alleges Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich used to purchase $400 million worth of luxury jets

    An FBI agent mapped out a series of shell companies in three island jurisdictions that he alleges Abramovich used to buy $400 million worth of jets.

  • Japan Cabinet Approval Rating Falls As Worries Mount on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The approval for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet fell 5 percentage points to 48% in a poll published by the Mainichi newspaper, which showed respondents were worried about rising prices. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns GrowSergey Brin Seeks Div

  • Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring cost of living

    Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday in a protest over the soaring cost of living in Britain.

  • Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and 6 other Stephen Colbert staffers arrested outside the Capitol, charged with illegal entry

    Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was at at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of "The Late Show" when they were detained by police.

  • Russians dont trust the local collaborators in Kherson and appoint their own Kherson Oblast council

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 15:12 Illustrative photo of the Kherson city council building before the Russian occupation Yurii Sobolevskyi, the first deputy of the head of Kherson Oblast, revealed that the occupiers don't trust the local collaborators and have started replacing them with external personnel from CADLR [temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts].

  • See inside these propeller planes used to fly to business meetings, holidays in the Alps, or for training pilots

    The largest and fastest Piper propeller plane, the M600/SLS, that I toured costs a cool $3.3 million.

  • Meghan Markle’s Denim Outfit Is Perfect for Summertime — See These Stylish Dupes Starting at Only $26

    Denim? For Summer? Now that’s groundbreaking. (Did you enjoy our reference?) Yet again, Meghan Markle wore a stunning outfit that has the internet abuzz. While supporting her beau Prince Harry at a polo match in Santa Barbara, Calif. she wore a super-cute outfit that knocked out socks off. On June 17, Meghan looked radiant in […]

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger: 'My party has utterly failed the American people at truth'

    "Unfortunately, my party has utterly failed the American people at truth. It makes me sad, but it's a fact," Kinzinger said.

  • The US DOJ is seizing Roman Abramovich's Boeing 787, a rare private jet worth $350 million. See inside examples of one of the largest private aircraft in the world.

    The Boeing 787 business aircraft is rare to see, but a few are in existence, like the "Dream Jet" and Mexico's presidential plane.

  • The brutal trade in enslaved people within the US has been largely whitewashed out of history

    A trade card with printed black type for the domestic slave traders Hill, Ware and Chrisp. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and CultureFor my recently published book, “The Ledger and the Chain,” I visited more than 30 archives in over a dozen states, from Louisiana to Connecticut. Along the way, I uncovered mountains of material that exposed the depravity of the men who ran the largest domestic slave trading operation in American history and revealed the

  • As battles in Ukraine's east grind on, NATO warns of long war

    The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of NATO said on Sunday, calling for steadfast support from Ukraine's allies as Russian forces battle for territory in the country's east. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said supplying state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would boost the chance of freeing its eastern region of Donbas from Russian control, Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported. After failing to take the capital Kyiv early on in the war, Russian forces have focused efforts on trying to take complete control of the Donbas, parts of which were already held by Russian-backed separatists before the Feb. 24 invasion.

  • Free school lunches for all set to end, creating ‘perfect storm’ amid high inflation

    A federal waiver that made school breakfasts and lunches free to students regardless of their family’s income is set to expire June 30.

  • Russian superyacht arrives in Hawaii after U.S. seizure order

    STORY: The vessel moored in Honolulu since Thursday (June 16) afternoon. Here it is seen on Friday.The U.S. Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force has focused on seizing yachts and other luxury assets of Russian oligarchs in a bid to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.The 106-meter (350-foot) yacht left Fiji's Lautoka port last week after the Pacific island nation's Supreme Court ruled the yacht should leave the country because it was costly for the government to maintain it.It had arrived in Fiji, where it was seized, on April 13 after an 18-day voyage from Mexico. The FBI said in an affidavit that the vessel turned off its automated information systems on Feb. 24, almost immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine, as part of an effort to avoid seizure.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation."Lawyers for the Amadea's owner, Cayman Islands-registered Millemarin Investment Ltd, told a Fiji court that the Amadea was not owned by Kerimov but by another Russian oligarch who has not been sanctioned, the former Rosneft ROSN.MM chief Eduard Khudainatov.The United States alleges Kerimov is the Amadea's true beneficial owner, but much of the evidence in the April 13 seizure warrant is redacted in the version released to the public.Kerimov was sanctioned by the United States in 2014 and 2018 in response to Russia's actions in Syria and Ukraine. He has also been sanctioned by the European Union.The Amadea previously sailed under the Cayman Islands flag, according to public shipping database Equasis. Eikon data showed it arrived in Hawaii flying the U.S. flag.

  • Letters: Is Indiana's attorney general concerned about this alleged fraud?

    The Jan. 6 committee recently revealed that a significant portion of the millions Trump raised was not spent on litigation against election fraud.

  • Quarterback Tom Brady pokes fun at his brief retirement from NFL in new ads

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady pokes fun at his brief retirement in new ads and says acting is fun but not a career move. (June 17)

  • Russia deploys a mystery decoy munition on Kharkiv

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 16:39 On Saturday afternoon, Russian forces once again attacked the city of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the city's industrial areas were hit.

  • Oklahoma mountain streams might hold unique species of smallmouth bass

    A UCO researcher and his Yale colleagues say a smallmouth bass in the Little River basin of southeast Oklahoma is an unique species, different from all other smallmouth.

  • Bahamas Gives Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Key Covid News

    The Bahamas still requires proof of vaccination for people 12 and over. If it drops that, the cruise lines may have a fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on their hands.

  • Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

    A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die. A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported. A second prisoner charged in the killings, Donnie Rowe, was convicted of murder in September.

  • Watch Daniil Medvedev's coach storm out of Halle Open final after being screamed at by Russian

    World No 1 Daniil Medvedev's coach stormed out of his Halle Open final defeat, after being screamed at by the Russian. Medvedev was furious at himself for losing to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday and proceeded to smash his racket after the pair shook hands at the net. But his coach, Gilles Cervara, was not there to see the final result in person, as he left the arena after Medvedev launched into an angry tirade in his direction early in the second set. Reacting to Hurkacz breaking hi