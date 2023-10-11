Closer to a new speaker of the House? Republicans back Steve Scalise behind closed doors

WASHINGTON — House Republicans made a major step towards electing a new speaker on Wednesday, formally nominating as a conference House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

In an internal secret ballot vote, Scalise beat out his primary rival, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, by a vote of 113-99, according to Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

The conference vote however, is just a sign of approval from House Republicans at large. The House still has to formally elect a new speaker on the House floor, and lawmakers are still free to nominate other candidates.

Scalise’s nomination, however, is a major boost for the Louisiana Republican, who is currently the No. 2 ranking House Republican.

House Republicans could move to hold a speaker election on the floor as early as Wednesday afternoon.

House Democrats are expected to stay out of the process and rally behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for the speakership in a show of unity. The onus, they say, is on House Republicans to elect a new speaker.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Speaker of the House 2023: Republicans back Steve Scalise in vote