Fill your closet with Nordstrom Presidents Day deals on Free People, AllSaints, Ugg and Zella
Presidents Day 2023 is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to find some amazing discounts on home and fashion essentials. If you're looking for something stylish to add to your closet or morning beauty routine, you can't beat the selections and prices at Nordstrom. Now those prices are even better thanks to Presidents Day deals on top-rated brands like Free People, AllSaints, Ugg, Mac Cosmetics and more.
Right now, you can save up to 50% across all categories at the Nordstrom winter sale. With tons of clearance items already discounted by as much as 50%, this Presidents Day sale is the perfect time to update your closet! From boots and winter dresses to athletic attire and home décor, there’s no shortage of seasonal savings.
10 best Presidents Day deals at Nordstrom
Open Edit Side Ruched Skirt from $17.97 (Save $20.25 to $27.03)
Ugg Coquette Shearling Lined Slipper from $77.99 (Save $41.96)
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Fleece Jacket from $34.50 (Save $34.50)
Free People We the Free Fuji Off the Shoulder Thermal Top for $40.80 (Save $27.20)
Rhone Reign Midweight Performance Athletic Shorts from $44 (Save $38.01 to $44)
Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set from $44.55 (Save $54.45)
Zella Men's Repurpose Fleece Zip Sweater for $62.30 (Save $26.70)
Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Ceramic Dutch Oven for $66 (Save $54)
Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set for $99.99 (Save $120)
Tory Burch Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot from $229 (Save $229)
Best women's shoe and clothing deals at Nordstrom
Open Edit Side Ruched Skirt from $17.97 (Save $20.25 to $27.03)
Zella Studio Lite High Waist Print 7/8 Leggings for $26 (Save $39)
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts for $29.40 (Save $19.60)
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas from $37.50 (Save $15 to $36.50)
Free People We the Free Fuji Off the Shoulder Thermal Top for $40.80 (Save $27.20)
UGG Ansley Water Resistant Slipper from $65 (Save $30 to $35)
Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Women's Chelsea Boot from $130 (Save $70)
Tory Burch Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot from $229 (Save $137.40 to $229)
Best men's shoe and clothing deals at Nordstrom
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Fleece Jacket from $34.50 (Save $34.50)
Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt from $34.75 (Save $21.53 to $34.75)
Rhone Reign Midweight Performance Athletic Shorts from $44 (Save $38.01 to $44)
Zella Men's Repurpose Fleece Zip Sweater for $62.30 (Save $26.70)
Rodd & Gunn Queenstown Wool & Cashmere Sweater from $66 (Save $41.25 to $99)
Peter Millar Essex Quilted Vest from $99.99 (Save $79.80 to $128.01)
Best beauty deals at Nordstrom
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream from $18 (Save $6 to $26.25)
Best home deals at Nordstrom
Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set from $44.55 (Save $54.45)
Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Ceramic Dutch Oven for $66 (Save $54)
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self-Watering Indoor Garden for $79.96 (Save $19.99)
Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set for $99.99 (Save $120)
When is Presidents Day 2023?
Presidents Day is today, February 20! The federal holiday historically occurs on the third Monday in February.
When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?
While Presidents Day 2023 is officially here, several retailers will extend their major sales after the federal holiday. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend. We suggest shopping today if you want to score the absolute best deals.
What should you buy at Nordstrom?
If you want to refresh your closet or home for 2023, these Nordstrom Presidents Day deals have all your shopping needs covered. We’re obsessing over the sale’s massive markdowns on winter wardrobe essentials, including snuggly and stylish sweaters, cute thermal tops, trendy boots and so much more. No matter your style, you’ll find plenty of sales on men’s and women’s fashion.
Apart from fashion savings, Nordstrom is also dishing out deep discounts on select home items. We found stunning savings on Staub baking dishes and Nordstrom sheet sets.
Shop the Nordstrom winter sale
