Closing of 17th Street Bridge in Vero Beach abruptly called off Monday by FDOT

VERO BEACH — The Florida Department of Transportation Monday abruptly canceled the 2½-day closing of the 17th St. Bridge.

The closure was scheduled to begin midnight Tuesday and finish at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Reason is unclear

Reached by phone Monday, an FDOT spokeswoman would not explain the reason for calling off the bridge closure.

Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

Closure of the bridge, FDOT had said, was for the safety of workers who were to place lane separators and restripe the south side of the bridge.

Traffic was to be rerouted across the Merrill P. Barber Bridge, detouring an additional 22,000 vehicles a day across the bridge.

Bridge is 'structurally deficient'

FDOT has said the Alma Lee Loy Bridge is "structurally deficient" because of crumbling concrete and exposed cables. Temporary fixes have been ongoing since 2020.

The full $22.3 million project is expected to be completed summer 2028. It is unclear how the cancellation of the road closure will affect construction.

FDOT is replacing the eastern 400 feet of the bridge, sealing the deck surface and upgrading signs and pavement markings, and extend the life of the bridge another 30 years.

Nick Slater is TCPalm's Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

