In closing argument, prosecutor insists ‘absolute power’ corrupted Russell Laffitte

In her closing argument of former South Carolina banker Russell Laffitte’s federal bank fraud trial on Monday, prosecutor Emily Limehouse said, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

It was absolute power, the prosecutor said, that allowed Laffitte and disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, a friend and high-profile client of Laffitte’s, “the opportunity to exploit the vulnerable.”

Despite the defense’s argument that Murdaugh was the one who devised a scheme to steal money from his own clients, and Laffitte was misled into helping him, Limehouse made the case that a “chaotic” Murdaugh needed someone as “meticulous” as Laffitte to carry out the plan.

“The conspiracy started when the defendant served as conservator for Alaina and Hannah Plyler and extended loans to himself from Hannah’s account,” Limehouse said, referring to two young girls who were injured and lost their mother and brother in a car accident.

Laffitte eventually extended himself $355,000 at increasingly favorable rates before he started making similar loans to Murdaugh to cover Murdaugh’s own debts.

“By the end, he just transferred himself money out of the Plyler account and called it a loan,” Limehouse said.

“Maybe this wouldn’t have happened without Alex Murdaugh, but none of it could have happened without the defendant,” she said.

The defense is scheduled to give its closing argument later on Monday.

Attorneys made their cases to the jury Monday after nearly two weeks of argument in Laffitte’s federal bank fraud trial in Charleston.

Federal prosecutors presented 15 witnesses to press their case that Laffitte knowingly helped Alex Murdaugh move hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the accounts of clients of his law firm to pay off Murdaugh’s own debts.

Four people who won settlements through Murdaugh’s law firm testified that their money had been misappropriated by Laffitte over a lengthy period of time. Several members of the Palmetto State Bank board of directors testified that they were unaware of the transactions until one man’s account came up short and the bank and law firm had to collectively put up money to replace the missing funds.

The defense made the case that Laffitte was unknowingly misled by Murdaugh, who is now charged separately for a variety of financial crimes as well as the murders of his wife and son. The defense has argued that any actions Laffitte took were actions he was allowed to take as a conservator of the clients’ accounts and, until he was fired by the board last January, the CEO of Palmetto State Bank.

Laffitte spent more than five hours on the witness stand Friday and Monday in a highly unusual move, as defendants rarely testify at their own trial. Laffitte attempted to give a sense that he gave deference to Murdaugh, a longtime friend and respected attorney, without knowing Murdaugh’s requested actions were nefarious.

But the prosecution hammered on Laffitte’s responsibility to his customers and those whose accounts Laffitte oversaw and argued that all transactions made out of the accounts happened under his authority.