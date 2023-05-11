Closing arguments begin in Lori Vallow Daybell's murder trial

Closing arguments in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, charged with murder in the deaths of her two children and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband's first wife, are set to begin Thursday as her weekslong trial in Boise, Idaho, draws to a close.

Vallow Daybell, who did not take the stand in her own defense, is accused of murdering two of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, who were last seen in September 2019. Vallow Daybell married her current husband, Chad Daybell, in November, just two weeks after the death of Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. / Credit: Tony Blakeslee / AP

Prosecutors say the couple used "doomsday" beliefs involving zombies to justify murdering the children and Tammy Daybell.

A timeline of the case

Months later, the children's remains were found buried on Daybell's property.

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each arrested in 2020 and ultimately charged in 2021. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors, who called nearly 60 witnesses, have framed their case around what they said was Vallow Daybell's drive for money, power and sex. The couple's fringe religious beliefs were at the center of the case, as witnesses testified to their beliefs in light and dark spirits, their ability to "cast out" spirits and cause spiritual pain and their marriage in a past life.

The defense, which did not call any witnesses, has argued that Vallow Daybell has the freedom to choose and practice her religion and that there is not enough evidence to connect Vallow Daybell herself to the alleged crimes.

Compelling moments marked weeks of testimony in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial

While the couple was charged together, their trials have since been severed and Chad Daybell is expected to face trial at a later date. He faces the death penalty, but Judge Steven Boyce took capital punishment off the table in Vallow Daybell's case.

Story continues

Once closing arguments conclude, the 10 men and eight women selected for the jury will be whittled down to a final 12, who will deliberate and decide.

Boyce, who did not allow cameras in the courtroom or live video or audio of the trial, ruled earlier this week that the court would livestream the verdict in the case.

New U.S. economic data signals easing inflation

Actress Danielle Pinnock on hit show "Ghosts" and Season 2 finale

Robert De Niro shares first photo of his newborn baby girl