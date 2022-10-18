Closing arguments begin in murder trial for Stockton Springs mom

Oct. 18—Closing arguments will begin Tuesday morning in the trial against a Stockton Springs mother accused of killing her 3-year-old son last summer.

Jessica Trefethen, also known as Jessica Williams and Jessica Johnson, was charged with "depraved indifference murder" in July 2021, three days after bringing her son, Maddox Williams, to Waldo County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The jury is set to begin deliberations Tuesday. Trefethen told the court she will not be testifying. Her defense attorneys pointed to a recording of her interview with police the day she was arrested, which prosecutors played for the jury during the first week of the trial.

Deputy Medical Director Liam Funte, who conducted Maddox's autopsy, finished testifying Tuesday morning. Funte determined Maddox died from "battered child syndrome."

Funte said he found a hemorrhage in the boy's abdominal cavity, a cut across his pancreas, a tear in his small bowel and fractures to his L2 and L3 vertebrae, all consistent with non-accidental or inflicted trauma such as a car accident, a fall from a great height or someone stomping on the child.

Funte said the injuries would result in severe abdominal pain. In that recorded interview with Trefethen, she told police Maddox had complained of stomach pain on the day he died.

The autopsy also revealed several older injuries that had started to heal, including a hemorrhage inside Maddox's skull, three missing front teeth and several cuts inside his mouth. Funte also said he found several blunt-force injuries to Maddox's forehead, cheeks and chin, as well as other injuries to his stomach, back, arms and legs. He told the jury that he could not determine the exact number of injuries because there were so many, and that they were not consistent with the normal activities of a 3-year-old.

As defense attorney Jeffrey Toothaker cross-examined Funte — pointing to various sections of Maddox's body on a picture displayed to the entire courtroom — Trefethen mostly looked away. She shook her head a few times and could be heard sniffling, wiping her face. Her other defense attorney, Caitlyn Smith, patted her back.

Toothaker pointed to all the injuries Maddox didn't have that would've also been consistent with abuse — the tips of his bones weren't broken, which can happen when someone pulls and twists a child's limbs.

Trefethen told hospital staff and later police that the family had gotten a new dog, and that the dog had pulled Maddox down by the leash. She also told police that his older sister kicked him. Her defense attorneys have pointed to a trampoline Trefethen owned that the kids played on, suggesting his injuries could've come from falling off that.

Toothaker referenced several medical journals and articles on the dangers of trampolines and documented injuries of children who have fallen off them. At one point, Toothaker handed Funte a paper copy of a 1999 article from Canadian researchers about children's injuries from trampoline falls.

"Injuries that we're seeing in this little kid," Toothaker said, referencing Maddox.

"Some of them, yes," Funte said.

Funte has conducted hundreds of autopsies, "lots" for children younger than three years old he testified, but he has not conducted any autopsies for children who died from trampoline injuries. While it was possible many of the bruises and abrasions Maddox dealt with could've come from the trampoline, the more immediate injuries would've needed something with much more serious force.