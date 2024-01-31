Closing arguments begin for resentencing trial of convicted killer Bessman Okafor

A jury in Orange County could deliver its final decision Wednesday in the resentencing trial of a convicted murderer.

Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Bessman Okafor.

It’s the third time prosecutors have tried to sentence Okafor for the 2012 killing of 19-year-old Alex Zalvidar.

The jury is hoping to have a decision by the end of the day, but is also prepared to stay in a hotel overnight.

Watch: Opening statements begin in convicted murderer’s resentencing trial in Orlando

They will first have to decide on Okafor’s fate.

Only eight jurors are needed to impose the death penalty.

However, if they aren’t unanimous Okafor could be back for a fourth attempt in a few years if the state Supreme Court overturns Florida’s new death penalty standard.

Read: Alabama man shook violently on gurney during first-ever nitrogen gas execution

Prosecutors say Okafor masterminded Zalvidar’s execution-style killing, and the attempted killing of two others to prevent them from testifying against him in a home invasion case.

A jury first sentenced Okafor to death several years ago, but the 11 to one decision was overturned.

And the first retrial ended in a mistrial for juror misconduct in November.

Watch: Judge hits juror who lied, caused mistrial with max sentence

Okafor did not take the stand in his own defense this time.

His attorneys say there is no solid proof he was the mastermind of the killings.

Channel 9 has a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.