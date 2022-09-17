Closing arguments, deliberations to begin Monday in Shady Oaks shooter case

Sep. 17—Defense motions to acquit Weiland of attempted murder charges; judge on case denies motion

Both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases Friday after almost five full days of testimony in the case against the man charged in shooting three people during an eight-hour standoff at Shady Oaks apartments in November 2020.

Both sides are expected to give their closing arguments Monday, after which the case will be turned over to the jury for deliberations.

Devin Weiland of Albert Lea faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault in the case.

Weiland is accused of calling 911 to report fireworks or gunshots in the area in the early morning of Nov. 29, 2020. When an officer arrived on scene, he was shot and injured.

Two others were also injured during the standoff, the first a man who lived at the apartments who went outside to check on his vehicle, and the second a man who drive by the complex on his way to work.

The defense has argued Weiland did not intend to kill anyone and instead was trying to be shot and killed by officers.