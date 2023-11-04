Closing arguments delivered in Lampkin hearing: Yuba County judge to deliver written decision on possible resentencing

Nov. 3—The Yuba County Superior Court heard closing arguments for Leon Lampkin Jr.'s petition for resentencing on Friday after reviewing his involvement in the 1998 robbery and double murder of Alejandro and Leoncio Jimenez.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, Lampkin along with co-defendant Michael Owens attempted to rob the Jimenez brothers at their home in Linda on March 18, 1998. A gun fight reportedly broke out during the robbery, which resulted in the brothers' deaths and Owens being shot three times.

Owens was sentenced to serve four life terms plus 79 years, and previously maintained his innocence during sentencing. A jury later determined that while Lampkin did not intentionally discharge a firearm during the crime, he was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to serve 37 years plus two life terms.

With the passing of Senate Bill 1437 — which modified California's definitions for felony murder — resentencing could be possible for Lampkin after 25 years. This change ensures that liability for murder is not imposed on someone unless they were the actual killer, acted with intent to kill or acted as a major participant in an underlying felony with reckless indifference to human life. The California Legislature chose to make this change retroactive, which has reopened thousands of murder convictions, including Lampkin's.

In the hearings leading up to Friday, the prosecution and defense deliberated over which pieces of evidence found in the 1998 murders were admissible in the judge's final decision. Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith argued that physical evidence placing Lampkin at the scene sufficiently proves that he played a major role in the crime and acted with reckless disregard for human life.

Physical evidence includes fingerprints from Lampkin inside Owens' car that they used to drive themselves to the Jimenez home along with a possible blood sample, which was found to be inconclusive when tested.

"There's a lot of circumstantial evidence that places Mr. Lampkin inside that house, if the court finds any of that compelling from the preliminary hearing transcript and the trial transcript, if the court chooses to admit that. The court can also consider Mr. Owens' testimony that thoroughly identified Mr. Lampkin inside that house," Smith said.

On Oct. 25, the court heard new testimony from Owens as part of his recent filing for clemency.

Owens provided more detail into his relationship with Lampkin, his involvement in gang activity at the time, and his planning of the robbery. He testified to having an influence on Lampkin as an older peer and gang recruiter as well as needing Lampkin to translate during the robbery because he believed that the Jimenez brothers only spoke Spanish.

Owens also wrote in a statement of insight that Lampkin walked into the kitchen with his gun trained on Alejandro Jimenez. When he tried to grab Lampkin's shotgun, the victim had almost "complete control" of the gun. Lampkin reportedly pulled the trigger causing the shotgun to discharge into the ceiling.

Owens testified to seeing Lampkin and Alejandro Jimenez struggling over the shotgun after it was discharged. Leoncio Jimenez shot Owens in the stomach shortly after and Lampkin jumped out of a window to escape, Owens said.

"This is not a situation of Mr. Lampkin walked in with his eyes wide closed. One of the things that Mr. Owens testified to was that when asked if Mr. Lampkin had any questions or expressed any concerns, he said that he didn't want to go back to jail. This is clearly a situation where he knew that there were dangers present and he knew he would be sent back to jail for this," Smith said.

She also called to question Lampkin's role in facilitating the deaths of the victims, whether action or inaction contributed to their deaths and what he did after lethal force was used. According to Smith, Owens' testimony is the only evidence available that answers these questions.

"Mr. Owens testified that when the shooting started, it came from the victims first and that Mr. Lampkin didn't try to get things to stop. He didn't tell Owens to put down the guns. He had been wrestling with one of the brothers to get control of a gun, and when Owens told him to go, he ran out a window. There wasn't an effort to calm the situation down. When he was told to run away, he ran away and left these two victims to die," Smith said.

Before delivering his closing arguments, Yuba County Public Defender Brian Davis asserted that Owens' testimony should not be trusted on the principle of Owens being an untrustworthy source. During his sentencing in 1999, Owens previously maintained his innocence, claiming that there were other people "out there on the streets literally getting away with murder."

While delivering his new testimony, Owens reportedly said that his recount of events in his plea for clemency are not entirely based on his memory of the event, but what the courts have found to be factual.

"I don't believe the court should give (Owens') testimony great weight. He's a liar. He's an admitted liar. He is testifying for the purpose of trying to give himself clemency," Davis said. "He had his plan. He didn't tell Mr. Lampkin, 'You do this. You do that. Here's what I'm going to do. Here's how we're going to work this together.' There was nothing stated when they were in the car or walking up to the house."

Davis also called into question Owens' ability to recount any exchanges Lampkin made with the victims while they spoke Spanish. If Owens does not speak Spanish, then there was no way for him to tell whether Lampkin attempted to deescalate the situation, he said.

"The fact that he didn't do anything to try to stop this or intervene is pure supposition. They were speaking Spanish. Nobody knows what they were saying. (Smith) supposes that Mr. Lampkin didn't do anything, but she can't prove it. ... Most of what she supposes is what Mr. Owens testified to," Davis said.

He also asserted that Owens' testimony places Lampkin away from the crime scene when Owens shot the Jimenez brothers. Owens reportedly testified to witnessing a struggle between Lampkin and Alejandro Jimenez, after which Lampkin ran away out of a window and Owens shot the victims.

"The timing is critical. Mr. Lampkin wasn't even there when the shooting occurred. He was on his way out the window. ... There is absolutely no reason for him to stop, go back and render aid. He didn't know there was any aid that needed to be rendered. Although he was there when the robbery started, he was not there when the shooting occurred," Davis said. "This is a person who has served 25 years for something he did not do."

After hearing closing arguments, Judge Stephen Barrier decided to take the matter under submission before delivering a ruling. Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said that a written decision will be issued within 90 days.