Closing arguments expected in trial of man accused fatally shooting Weymouth officer, elderly woman

Closing arguments are expected to be made Tuesday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and a 77-year-old woman.

The suspect, Emanuel Lopes, allegedly used Chesna’s own gun to fatally shoot him, as well as Vera Adams, who was sitting in the sunroom of her home.

Chesna was nearing the end of his shift on July 15, 2018, when police were searching for Lopes, who left the scene of a car crash. Chesna was the first to confront him.

Lopes allegedly threw a large rock at Chesna, hitting him and causing him to fall to the ground. Lopes then allegedly used Chesna’s gun to fatally shoot him and Vera Adams, who just happened to be sitting in her sun room drinking coffee. Lopes was arrested shortly after.

Lopes faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charges.

Police said they’ve had run-ins with Lopes before. Court records also indicate Lopes has struggled with bipolar disorder and his mother claimed he was not taking his medications when the alleged murder happened.

He was sent to two different treatment centers in 2017, according to court records.

During the course of his weeklong trial, dozens delivered testimony including Weymouth police officers, medical personnel, and local residents.

Lopes’ defense rested Monday, arguing that he was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time of the alleged killings.

