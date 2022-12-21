Closing arguments expected Wednesday in Clark murder trial

Dec. 20—CLARK COUNTY — The prosecution and defense rested on Tuesday in the Clark County murder trial of Jessey Andrews for the death of his ex-wife Jasmine Andrews.

Jasmine died after a shooting on Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville on Feb. 17.

The defendant was charged with murder in the case about six weeks later, and court documents state he initially called authorities to report Jasmine had committed suicide. Jessey did not testify during the trial.Testimony from Jeffersonville Police Detective Justin Salisbury continued Tuesday morning.

Late Monday afternoon Det. Salisbury testified he was on the scene at Kerry Ann Way and said he didn't see indicators he usually sees when he investigates a suicide when he looked at Jasmine's body.

On Tuesday, Det. Salisbury continued testimony about his investigation into the case.

Defense attorney David Mosley questioned Det. Salisbury on cross-examination about whether clothing Jasmine was wearing at the time of the shooting, along with clothing Jessey was wearing, had been tested for blood spatter. Det. Salisbury said the clothing was not tested.

Mosley also raised questions about Jasmine's mental health during cross-examination.

Jurors asked Det. Salisbury if he believed JPD did a thorough investigation of the case and he said he did.

The defense called two witnesses to give testimony on Tuesday, then it rested its case.

The first witness the defense called was Jessey's sister, Yvette LeMasters.

LeMasters testified she was at the home on Kerry Ann Way on Feb. 17 earlier in the day.

She said Jasmine was quiet that day, which was unusual, and Jessey had left for a period of time to do app-based food deliveries.

On cross-examination, the prosecution asked LeMasters if she'd seen Jessey and Jasmine together that day. She said she observed them smoking on the porch that day.

The second witness the defense called was Dr. George R. Nichols, president of Commonwealth Medical Legal Services Inc. and a former Chief Medical Examiner for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Defense attorney Sunnye Bush-Sawtelle asked Dr. Nichols to explain the medical term petechiae to the jury. He testified it occurs when a blood vessel bursts and leaks blood into tissues where it can be seen on people's bodies. He testified that it most commonly is due to an obstruction of blood flow to a vein.

When asked if the occurrence could be related to a close contact or near-contact gunshot wound, Dr. Nichols said no.

The prosecution asked him what he examined for the case and Dr. Nichols said he had gone through evidence including the autopsy report, photographs of Jasmine's body and the crime scene.

Closing arguments are expected in the case on Wednesday.

The case is being tried in Clark Circuit Court 1 with Judge Susan Orth presiding.

If convicted, Jessey faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

This case is one of several cases police believe to be domestic violence killings in Southern Indiana this year.

Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany on April 4. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases. That trial is now scheduled to start March 13, 2023.

In Sellersburg, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis was shot and killed in Sellersburg on April 1. Her husband, Mac Lewis, has been charged with murder. His trial date is set for Jan. 17, 2023.