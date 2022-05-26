Closing arguments in hazing trial of former BGSU frat brothers in Stone Foltz's death

Tue., May 17, 2022, Bowling Green, Ohio, USA; Judge Joel M. Kuhlman looks at the jury during the BGSU Stone Foltz hazing case at the Wood County Courthouse.

If you wanted to be a member of Pi Kappa Alpha – the fraternity better known as PIKE – you were expected to do PIKE things.

Stone Foltz wanted to be a PIKE, so he did whatever active members asked of him to reach that goal, Assistant Wood County Prosecutor Pamela Gross told jurors during her closing arguments Thursday afternoon.

Foltz and the other PIKE pledges cleaned active members' houses, acted as designated drivers, and licked the floors of campus bars and urinals in order to gain membership in PIKE, Gross said.

The culmination of all those activities, she said, created bonds of tradition and brotherhood that made it feel difficult to walk away.

Foltz told his girlfriend that the "Big Little Night" – an initiation event where pledges were paired with actives to mentor them in a Big Brother/Little Brother relationship – was the last thing he had to do to become a PIKE.

It was at that event on March 4, 2021, planned by pledge educator Troy Henricksen, that Foltz was given a liter of Evan Williams bourbon by his Big Brother, Jacob Krinn.

Foltz drank the bottle in about 20 minutes. He was taken to a local hospital hours later after his roommate found him unconscious.

Foltz died two days later of fatal alcohol intoxication.

"Stone Foltz is dead because he did PIKE things," Gross said.

Krinn, 21, of Delaware, and Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, both face multiple charges related to Foltz's death.

Krinn is charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business.

Henricksen is charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, eight counts of hazing, and seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Each of the hazing counts Henricksen faces corresponds to a PIKE pledge he allegedly hazed, and each of the underage alcohol charges correspond to a PIKE pledge he allegedly provided alcohol to who were under 21 years old.

Prosecutors called nearly two dozen witnesses in presenting their week-long case before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Jurors heard from Foltz's former fraternity brothers, his fellow PIKE pledges, his mother, roommate and girlfriend. They also heard testimony from medical professionals and law enforcement, as well as a fraternity and hazing expert from Wake Forest University.

The trial was originally scheduled to last three weeks, but both defense teams rested their cases without calling any witnesses, including Krinn and Henricksen taking the stand themselves.

Sam Shamansky, Krinn's attorney, and Eric Long, Henricksen's attorney, were both scheduled to give closing arguments after Gross.

In their opening statements last Tuesday, both defense teams told jurors that Foltz's death was a tragedy in search of a crime.

“You won’t hear a shred of evidence that Jacob Krinn did anything to force or haze Stone Foltz into drinking that bottle of liquor," said Shamansky in his opening statement. “Not one shred of evidence he encouraged or in any way under the sun pushed or cajoled him to drink that bottle. It’s not felonious assault to give someone a bottle of alcohol.”

Long told the jury last week that Henricksen was at home sleeping the night Foltz died and is not responsible for the tragic death. Rather, it was Foltz’s choice to drink the full bottle of bourbon, he said.

“It was Stone’s choice, his free will. This wasn’t the pressure of a used car lot,” Long said. “You are going to hear about generalized pressure or an atmosphere, but Troy was not there as part of that atmosphere. They (the new pledges) were told explicitly during the new member process that, ‘You do not have to do anything you don’t want to do.’ ‘You do not have to do anything that makes you feel uncomfortable.’”

Closing arguments were originally anticipated to begin Thursday morning. Long cross-examined the state's final witness, Bowling Green police officer Sgt. Scott Frank, for more than an hour to begin proceedings Thursday. During a two-and-a-half-hour break between Frank's testimony and closing arguments, attorneys completed final jury instructions and submitted exhibits. Prior to closing arguments, Kuhlman read the jury their final instructions for deliberation.

