Closing arguments heard in Brownlee murder trial

Jurors in the murder trial of Demaro Brownlee heard closing arguments in the case Thursday, with prosecutors arguing that they should take the totality of the evidence heard during the three-day trial as proof of Brownlee's guilt.

Assistant Sangamon County State's Attorneys Steven Perbix and Derek Dion argued that the evidence brought forth through the trial, including testimony from Springfield Police Department detectives, Illinois State Police investigators, witnesses at Seven Brothers Grocery on the night in question and cell phone records from the night and days after proved that Brownlee was responsible for killing Jayvon Watson on May 24, 2022 and leaving the area for the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis to get away.

Brownlee's defense team, led by Springfield-based attorney Victoria Kerr, countered by saying none of the evidence provided by the state added up to their client's conviction. The team argued that the state didn't have enough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Brownlee killed Watson, with Kerr stating that without any proof of his DNA or fingerprints on the murder weapon, there wasn't any proof that he did the crime.

Perbix said that the evidence was all connected. From surveillance tape showing Brownlee at Seven Brothers with a gun when the incident occurred to the cell phone data showing his phone in the area and along an Amtrak route to St. Louis on the Lincoln Service one day after the incident.

He said that Brownlee wasn't randomly selected to commit the crime; rather, it was dogged detective work from SPD that showed Brownlee was the prime suspect.

Kerr noted that none of the witnesses in question identified Brownlee as Watson's killer on the stand and a few didn't see him in the courtroom during their testimony. She also believed SPD could have done a better job ruling out Brownlee's companion from that evening, Terrence Washington, Jr., as the one who pulled the trigger, saying that they didn't look at his hands, his clothes or a crossbody bag he was wearing the night of the incident.

Kerr contended that despite the video footage and photography provided by the state that purportedly showed Brownlee at the scene, he wasn't the one who killed Watson. She also said that the cell phone data shown to the jury could be flawed, as it was only an estimate of where Brownlee was on the night of the incident.

The case now goes to the jury, who will deliver the final verdict on Brownlee's fate. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Brownlee murder trial nearing conclusion as closing arguments heard