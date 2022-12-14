Closing arguments heard in criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

After weeks of testimony filled with hours of heated debate, the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is nearing its end.

The sheriff is accused of falsely reporting that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him.

Closing arguments began Tuesday afternoon at the Pierce County Courthouse.

Melanie Trantik, Assistant Attorney General, was the first to make their final case for the jury.

Trantik reiterated on the morning of Jan. 27, 2021, Sheriff Troyer said four separate times to a South Sound 911 operator that newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, threatened to kill him.

“That statement was a lie and not just any lie,” said Trantik. “But a lie that caused over 40 law enforcement officers to rush to the scene.”

When Troyer’s attorney, Anne Bremner, finally had her chance to respond, she contested her client is innocent.

“I’d submit to you that this trial is a huge waste of resources, because he didn’t do anything wrong.” said Bremner. “The media’s made him out to be a racist and the Attorney General’s Office made him out to be a liar.”

The jury could begin deliberating as soon as Wednesday.