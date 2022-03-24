Prosecutor: Feeling of being disrespected caused Washburn player's killing; jury deliberations begin

Francisco A. "Franky" Mendez, right, and his attorney, Kevin Shepherd, left, listened to testimony last week at Mendez's trial in Shawnee County District Court. The case went about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the jury, which was deliberating late that afternoon.

A feeling that they'd been disrespected motivated Francisco A. "Franky" Mendez and three friends in the stolen car he was driving to get out and fire premeditated gunshots at five Washburn University football players, killing one, a prosecutor said Thursday.

"Guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," Deputy Shawnee County District Attorney Charles Kitt said Thursday during closing arguments in Mendez's trial for charges that include first-degree murder. "That's what the evidence shows."

Mendez's defense attorney, Kevin Shepherd, replied that reasonable doubt existed to believe both that Mendez was in the car involved or that any of its occupants fired the gunshot that killed Washburn football player Dwane Simmons.

Shepherd questioned why the car's occupants would have senselessly sought to kill people they'd never met before over a brief exchange of words that hadn't been disrespectful.

After Shepherd and Kitt concluded their closing arguments Thursday, jury deliberations began about 3:30 p.m. in Mendez's trial.

The eight-man, four-woman jury was continuing late Thursday afternoon to ponder the case.

Mendez, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of Simmons, 23, a Washburn cornerback who died early April 28, 2019, in the 1400 block of S.W. 13th of a single gunshot wound suffered to the right area of his forehead.

Mendez also is charged with four counts of attempted murder during that same incident victimizing Corey Ballentine — a former Washburn player who had been drafted hours earlier by the NFL’s New York Giants — and then-Washburn players Channon Ross, J.J. Letcher Jr. and Kevin Neal Jr.

All four testified at Mendez's trial.

Ballentine survived after being hit once in the buttocks by a bullet that fractured his pelvis. He has since played three years in the NFL as a cornerback and kick returner, and is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Ross, Letcher and Neal weren't hit.

Witnesses said Simmons, Ballentine, Ross, Letcher and Neal had been attending a party at the "soccer house," a house where Washburn women's soccer players lived at 1287 S.W. Lane, and were standing and talking southwest of the house about 12:56 a.m. when a car approached on S.W. 13th Street, then stopped in the street.

An occupant of the car asked the players if they smoked or had any marijuana, the players said they didn't, another occupant of the car asked the players' names and one player said something along the lines of 'Don't worry about all that,' " witnesses said.

Those in the car, feeling disrespected, then decided to shoot the players, said Deputy Shawnee County District Attorney Charles Kitt.

He said the car, driven by Mendez, pulled forward and stopped in the street before occupants got out and fired at least 19 shots at the players, who were standing in a semi-circle.

Three fired semi-automatic handguns while Mendez used a .38-caliber revolver to fire the shot that killed Simmons, Kitt said.

Simmons fell and was pronounced dead at the scene while the other four players began running.

He added that a witness soon afterward told police the car's occupants had gotten out of the car had gotten out of it while shooting and yelling, "That's what I'm talking about."

Video evidence showed that car sustained a broken rear-view mirror in a minor accident that occurred as it was leaving the scene, Kitt said.

To gain a murder conviction, he said, prosecutors need not prove Mendez fatally shot Simmons but only that he was part of the group that did that.

No other people have been charged in the case. Kitt said the car's other occupants haven't been identified.

Though the incident in which Simmons died wasn't caught on security camera video, prosecutors during Mendez's trial showed several security videos taken from various sites in Topeka.

Taken as a whole, Kitt said, they indicate Mendez at the scene where Simmons was killed.

Shepherd said many of those present when Simmons was killed were intoxicated, which raises questions about the validity of their testimony.

He also noted that testimony during the trial indicated a man standing near 1287 S.W. Lane began firing shots after the gunfire erupted on S.W. 13th.

Witnesses gave conflicting accounts as to whether the man near 1287 S.W. Lane was firing into the air or at the people in the car.

Kitt told jurors the state has no obligation to prove who fired the shots near 1287 S.W. Lane, why he did it or what he was shooting at.

Besides, he said, witness testimony and evidence made it clear that the shots being fired at the Washburn players came from the area of the car Mendez was driving.

Thursday was the ninth day of Mendez's trial.

While 15 jurors heard testimony, Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios after closing arguments Thursday afternoon released three of those jurors, all women, whom she said were alternates.

In addition to the charges linked to the murder of Mendez and attempted murder of Ballentine, Ross, Neal and Letcher, Mendez is charged with the seven counts of aggravated robbery victimizing other people.

The counts were linked to a carjacking committed April 27, 2019, at 2130 S.W. Fairlawn Road, where authorities allege Mendez was part of a group that took the car involved in the killing of Simmons, and an April 30, 2019, robbery of cash and cellphones committed near 1300 S.W. Clay by a group that authorities say included Mend

