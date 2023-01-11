After closing arguments, jury has Knorr's attempted murder case

Jan. 11—WILKES-BARRE — As he did during his opening statement to a Luzerne County jury on Monday, defense attorney Frank T. McCabe II said the trial of Clayton Knorr, accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, was a "What If" case.

McCabe said there were many unanswered questions about who is, perhaps, solely responsible to wanting to drug and kill Michelle Shulla.

Knorr, 42, of West Main Street, Plymouth, was on trial on allegations he intended to give Shulla a deadly mix of prescription drugs, cocaine and heroin to prevent her from testifying against him at a protection-from abuse order proceeding on Sept. 23, 2021.

State police arrested Knorr on Sept. 22, 2022, and allegedly found him with a four-inch long vial almost completely filled with a cloudy liquid that tested positive for illicit and prescription substances.

McCabe, throughout the three day trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough, called the case a "What If," mentioning many holes in the investigation and questioning the credibility of a long time state police confidential informant.

The informant, who was identified during the trial, was the only person to have heard Knorr say he wanted Shulla, "Be gone," McCabe said noting there were no other witnesses to collaborate her story.

After the informant reported to her handler, a state police trooper with the Troop P Vice/Narcotics unit, that Knorr wanted to harm or kill Shulla, state police set up a hidden camera in her residence.

The jury heard the 40 minute discussion recorded Sept. 21, 2021, between the informant and Knorr.

"Clayton Knorr on that video did not use the word 'kill,'" McCabe said, reminding the jury that it was the informant who coached and did most of the talking.

As McCabe kept persisting the "What If" strategy, Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin countered using a slightly different theory during his closing argument.

"What If" (informant) did not call state police and say Clayton Knorr is planning to kill Michelle Shulla?" McLaughlin said. "This was a premeditated plan.

"What was on Clayton Knorr's mind was revenge," McLaughlin argued.

An undercover trooper with the Troop P Vice/Narcotics Unit told the jury he was contacted by the informant with information Knorr was intending to kill Shulla.

An investigation alleged Knorr wanted to lure Shulla to the Park & Ride lot in Hanover Township under the premise of a bank card with access to $3,000, and talking her into going out to dinner on Sept. 22, 2021. During dinner, McLaughlin said Knorr intended to dump the vial into Shulla's drink.

When Knorr walked up to Shulla's vehicle and attempted to open the passenger side door, he was arrested by troopers.

Knorr claimed he did not know a four-inch long glass vial was in his pocket when he was arrested.

McCabe indicated to the jury the informant, who did not like Shulla, planted the vial in Knorr's pocket.

"She's a two face liar and she's playing both sides of the fence," McCabe said of the informant.

McCabe said Knorr, a drug addict at the time, was depressed for losing his home and job and was trying to get back together with Shulla to raise their son as a family. If Knorr wanted Shulla dead, McCabe asked the jury why would Knorr plan an upcoming birthday party for their son and invite Shulla.

"If this was a plan to kill somebody, it really stinks," McCabe said.

McLaughlin acknowledged the video does not include Knorr saying he wanted Shulla dead.

"What he said, 'She's gotta go.' That doesn't mean for the day; that means for good," McLaughlin argued.

The jury began deliberating Knorr's case Wednesday afternoon. He is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, criminal solicitation to commit homicide, criminal attempt to retaliate against a witness, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.