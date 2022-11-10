Closing arguments in murder trial set for Thursday morning

Nov. 10—Closing arguments and a verdict from the jury are expected to occur Thursday in Raleigh County Circuit Court in the Rashad "Rico" Thompson murder trial.

Thompson is accused of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and domestic battery for the death of 7-year-old Tre-shaun Brown, who witnessed alleged was beaten in the head with a hammer.

Thompson is also facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding and a second count of domestic battery for allegedly stabbing his then-girlfriend, Felicia Brown, with a knife multiple times prior to killing Tre-shaun, Brown's son.

Both events are said to have occurred in the early hours of March 18, 2021, at the Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley.

On Wednesday, the defense rested its case just before 11 a.m. after calling two witnesses.

Thompson did not testify.

Once the defense rested its case, both sides began the strenuous process of debating jury instructions. This process took roughly two hours.

In his explanation of the jury instructions to jurors, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, who is presiding over the case, said the instructions are meant to provide jurors with a "roadmap" to utilize when making determinations regarding the case.

Also decided on Wednesday were the time and format for closing arguments.

Each side will be given a total of 50 minutes for their closing arguments.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield will lead off and initially be given 35 minutes for his closing remarks.

This will be followed by closing statements from Thompson's defense attorneys, Stanley Selden and Matthew Victor.

Hatfield will then have 15 minutes to present a rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments.

Closing arguments were expected to begin around 4 p.m. Wednesday, but when Kirkpatrick asked jurors whether they had any issues staying late, one juror informed the judge that the ground surrounding his property was on fire and he wished to go home immediately.

Under the circumstances, Kirkpatrick decided to hold closing arguments until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Following closing arguments, the case will be handed over to the jury for deliberation.

While Thompson is facing six separate charges, three charges have lesser included offenses that the jury can choose to convict on instead of the initial offense.

For count one, the jury must decide whether to convict Thompson of either first-degree murder or second-degree murder for the death of Tre-shaun or find him not guilty.

To return a conviction on the charge of first-degree murder, it must be intentional, malicious, deliberate and premeditated, according to jury instructions read by Kirkpatrick.

Second-degree murder is also intentional and malicious but without deliberation or premeditation.

For count two, the jury must decide whether to convict Thompson of either attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder or attempted voluntary manslaughter of Felicia Brown or find him not guilty.

Voluntary manslaughter is intentional, unlawful and felonious, but without maliciousness, deliberation or premeditation.

For count three, the jury must decide whether to convict Thompson of either malicious wounding, unlawful wounding or battery of Felicia Brown or find him not guilty.

For count four, the jury must decide whether to convict Thompson of child abuse resulting in the death of Tre-shaun or find him not guilty.

Counts five and six are for the domestic battery of Felicia Brown and her son,

Tre-shaun. For these counts, the only options are guilty or not guilty.

Following the verdict, if a conviction is returned for first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, jurors will then have to decide whether to grant Thompson mercy or the possibility of parole.

Both sides may call witnesses prior to the jury deciding on whether to recommend Thompson be granted mercy.

Thompson is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.