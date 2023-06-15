Closing arguments in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial to begin today

Both the defense and prosecution have rested their cases in the trial against Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.

The prosecution called 60 witnesses total, while the defense said they had no evidence to present.

The final two witnesses were survivor Andrea Wedner and Officer Tim Matson, who was shot several times.

One of the most emotional accounts of the trial came from Wedner, who recalled her final moments with her mother, Rose Mallinger, who did not survive the attack.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin this morning and jurors could start deliberating.

If Bowers is found guilty, the jury will have to decide if he is sentenced to life in prison or if he’ll receive the death penalty.

WPXI legal Analyst Phil Dilucente says it shouldn’t take jurors long to decide guilt or innocence. And even though jurors may still have questions, those could come in the penalty phase — which he says is much more critical for the defense than the last 12 days — and that it will likely be a longer period of time because there are so many experts expected to testify.

