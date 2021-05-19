Closing arguments planned in trial of man charged with rape, domestic violence

May 19—The jury trial of a Marysville man charged with two counts of oral copulation with a minor under 14, rape, domestic violence, and false imprisonment saw the prosecution and defense finish presenting evidence and calling witnesses on Tuesday.

The trial of Marvin Wade, Jr., 37, began on May 12. His charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place in June 2020. Wade allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and two days later physically assaulted the girl's mother.

Wade had been living with the two alleged victims at his grandparents' house for about a month.

On Tuesday, the defense recalled the child victim to testify. The Yuba County District Attorney's Office called a registered nurse and then recalled Marysville Police Sgt. Joe Liebman. The prosecution then rested its case and the defense recalled Wade to testify, according to Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna.

The trial will resume today (Wednesday) with jury instructions followed by closing arguments. Wade has been in custody since June 9 and is ineligible for bail.