Closing arguments: prosecutor says witness exposed Jason Meade's 'cover-up,' defense balks

Feb 14 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Special prosecutor Tim Merkle mimics the claim that Meade made that Goodson was waving a gun as he drove his car as he makes his closing arguments in the trial of Michael Jason Meade at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

In closing arguments in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade for the 2020 shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., the prosecution said their last-minute witness exposed a "cover-up" by Meade while his defense team balked at the "audacity" of that suggestion and attacked that witness' inconsistencies.

"If you believe (witness) Christopher Corne, the case is over for them," special prosecutor Tim Merkle said Wednesday of Meade's defense, alleging that Meade embellished or made up what he saw after the fact.

"(Corne) exposes the cover-up," Merkle said.

Corne, an HVAC technician, testified on Tuesday that he was driving behind Meade when he saw Goodson drive by, seemingly dancing to music in his car with nothing in his hands. His testimony countered earlier testimony from Meade, who testified that he saw Goodson brandish a gun in the car and point it at him and other motorists.

Corne came forward last week via social media after watching news coverage of the trial, saying he had a change of heart and wanted to do the right thing.

Meade, 45, has been on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court since Jan. 31 in connection with the fatal shooting of the 23-year-old Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020. He's facing two counts of murder — one alleging he killed Goodson purposefully and the other alleging he committed assault, resulting in Goodson’s death — and one count of reckless homicide.

Feb 14 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michael Jason Meade sits with his defense team in his trial at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Meade testified he was compelled to pursue Goodson after seeing Goodson point the gun. The former deputy alleged Goodson pointed a gun at him a second time at the side entrance to a North Linden home where he resided, prompting Meade to shoot him six times with his rifle set to fully automatic.

Mark Collins, Meade's lead defense attorney, said during closing arguments the allegation that Meade engaged in a cover-up is ridiculous.

Defense attorney Mark Collins makes his closing arguments in the trial of Michael Jason Meade at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

"If it's a cover-up, he must have started it at the intersection," Collins said. "That's how preposterous their case is. That's how desperate they are."

According to testimony from another officer, Meade aired over his radio to others that he saw a man with a gun.

Closing arguments were contentious on Wednesday and ended with the defense yelling out an objection that Judge David Young sustained.

Gary Shroyer, one of the special prosecutors, told jurors, "Ask yourself what was Casey's big plan?"

Special prosecutor Gary Shroyer makes his rebuttal in closing arguments in the trial of Michael Jason Meade at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

That's when Collins stood up and objected. As the defense team has said during the trial, the law tells jurors they can only consider the officer's perspective and what a reasonable officer would do in the situation when confronted with Goodson's actions.

Young ordered what Shroyer said stricken from the record and instructed the jury to disregard the statement.

What did the prosecution say in closing arguments?

"Six shots in the back," Merkle said to open his closing argument.

According to an autopsy, Goodson was shot five times in the back and once tangentially in the side.

Merkle said Meade pulling the trigger of his military assault-style rifle was purposeful, meeting the legal standard for murder.

Special prosecutor Tim Merkle makes his closing arguments in the trial of Michael Jason Meade at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Merkle also reminded the jury of Meade's testimony and a sermon Meade, a Baptist pastor, gave in 2018 in which Meade spoke about using force in his job as a deputy.

"'I throw the first punch,'" Merkle said, parroting Meade's sermon. "Here he fired the first shot. Not just the first shot, but the second, the third, the fourth, the fifth and the sixth."

"That's not keeping others safe. That's murder."

Standing and holding the storm door from the Estates Place home that Meade shot through, Merkle said "the physical evidence doesn't lie, people do," a refrain he repeated multiple times.

Merkle walked the jury through the evidence in the case, including that Goodson was wearing earbuds that could have been playing music, suggesting Goodson never heard Meade's commands to drop his gun, which Goodson legally owned and for which he had a conceal carry permit.

He suggested to the jury that Goodson never pulled his gun out of the holster as Meade alleges.

Special prosecutor Tim Merkle holds the gun that was admitted into evidence owned by Casey Goodson Jr. to show the holster that held it during his closing arguments in the trial of Jason Meade at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

As he ended his argument after more than hour of speaking to the jury, Merkle said Goodson had the "ill fortune" of running across Meade on Dec. 4, 2020.

"He's an aggressive, arrogant and remorseless officer who sat before you and told you what disturbed him wasn't taking an innocent life, but that he ruined his son's birthday," Merkle said.

What did the defense say in closing arguments?

Collins opened his arguments by acknowledging that Dec. 4, 2020, was a tragedy. He went on to say a guilty verdict won't bring Goodson back and closed by saying the jury can prevent another tragedy, which would be convicting Meade.

Collins said the prosecution twisted Meade's words on the stand about his son's birthday.

"(Meade) told you because he'd just learned it was someone's nephew in the house, he thought about his family," Collins said. "And he has to tell his son on his birthday that I was placed in a situation where I had to make a split-second decision."

Defense attorney Mark Collins makes his closing arguments in the trial of Jason Meade at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Contradicting Merkle, Collins said the evidence and other witness testimony is consistent with Meade's statement that he gave two weeks after the shooting, and that prosecutors focused on a single inconsistency.

Meade said that Goodson stopped, but surveillance video shows Goodson made a continuous turn.

"That's their big Perry Mason moment," Collins said, referring to the TV series. "There's one inconsistency."

Collins also attacked Corne's credibility, calling him "aka the Facebook poster, aka the deleter," and said that the prosecution put him on the stand shows how "desperate" they are.

"He's watched everything. It'd be like plucking someone from the back of the courtroom," Collins said, telling the jury Corne had deleted all his Facebook comments, including those made on posts by Tamala Payne, Goodson's mother's, page.

Collins said Corne could not make consistent statements from one day to the next.

Corne said he messaged Tamala Payne, Goodson's mother, and her attorney last week and heard back last Wednesday from Merkle. The FBI interviewed Corne on Thursday, and Meade's defense attorneys deposed Corne on Monday.

Collins said Corne told the FBI that Goodson looked like a female driver for a split-second, then he said Goodson had an afro.

Collins made a buzzer sound and pointed out Goodson had a do-rag on and his hood up, as evidence shows.

"Chris Corne can’t even corroborate himself," Collins said.

