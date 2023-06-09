Closing arguments in rape trial of prominent Boston lawyer begin

Closing arguments are set to begin in the rape trial of a prominent Boston attorney. Gary Zerola was once named to People Magazine’s top 50 bachelors issue, but over the last decade, he’s faced numerous allegations of sexual assault.

Zerola is currently on trial, facing two counts of rape, for which he has pleaded not guilty to. Zerola never testified himself during the trial.

The current Defense Attorney was a former Prosecutor in Suffolk and Essex counties. His prominent status—the victim claims—was one of the reasons why she didn’t go to the police right away.

Zerola was 45 years old at the time when he allegedly went out with the 23-year-old victim and her friend back in November of 2016. After a night of drinking, they went back to a friend’s apartment and that’s where the alleged rape happened.

From day one, the defense has painted the victim as a liar, claiming that she kept changing her story and even kissed Zerola earlier in the night. The prosecution says the victim never consented to Zerola’s advances and she acted as normal as possible because there was nothing she could do in that moment.

The victim testified she didn’t report the incident to police until a few days later because she was too scared saying Zerola made it clear he was a well-known lawyer in Boston.

The jury will hear closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense later this morning. The jury could start deliberations shortly after.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

