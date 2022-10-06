Closing arguments set in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

3
DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
·3 min read

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in a trial to determine how much Infowars host Alex Jones should pay for persuading his audience that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated to impose more gun control laws.

The six-person jury could begin deliberations by the day's end in the lawsuit, one of several filed against the conspiracy theorist by relatives of the 26 people killed in the mass shooting.

Since the trial began Sept. 13, all 15 plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit have testified about being tormented for a decade by people who believed Jones' claims that the shooting never happened, and that the parents of the 20 slain children were “crisis actors.”

The plaintiffs said they have received death and rape threats, mail from conspiracy theorists that included photos of dead children, and had in-person confrontations with hoax believers. They sued Jones for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violating Connecticut’s unfair trade practices law by profiting off the hoax lies.

The people suing Jones and his company, Free Speech System, in the Connecticut case include the relatives of eight massacre victims, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the school.

Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was among the 26 victims, told the jury conspiracy theorists threatened to dig up the boy's grave to prove the shooting never happened.

“This is so sacrosanct and hallowed a place for my family and to hear that people were desecrating it and urinating on it and threatening to dig it up, I don’t know how to articulate to you what that feels like,” Barden told the jury. “But that’s where we are.”

Jones, whose show and Infowars brand is based in Austin, Texas, was found liable for defaming the plaintiffs last year. In an unusual ruling, Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones had forfeited his right to a trial as a consequence of repeated violations of court orders and failures to turn over documents to the plaintiffs' lawyers.

Jones took the stand for a contentious day of testimony, saying he was “done saying I'm sorry” for calling the school shooting a hoax.

Outside the courthouse and on his web show, he has repeatedly bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court" and an effort to put him out of business. He has cited free speech rights, but he and his lawyer were not allowed to make that argument during the trial because he already had been found liable.

Jones' lawyer, Norm Pattis, has been trying to limit any damages awarded to the victims' families and claimed the relatives were exaggerating their claims of being harmed.

In a similar trial in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, because of the hoax lies. A third such trial, also in Texas, involving two other parents is expected to begin near the end of the year.

Jones has said he expects the cases to be tied up in appeals for the next two years and has asked his audience to help him raise $500,000 to pay for his legal expenses. Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Recommended Stories

  • Jones won't re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

    The father of a boy killed at the Sandy Hook elementary school tried Tuesday to describe for a jury the distress he felt when he learned conspiracy theorists planned to dig up his 7-year-old son’s grave to prove the mass shooting never happened. Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was among the 26 victims, was the final family member to testify at a trial to determine how much Infowars host Alex Jones should pay for fueling a bogus theory that the massacre was a hoax. “This is so sacrosanct and hallowed a place for my family and to hear that people were desecrating it and urinating on it and threatening to dig it up, I don’t know how to articulate to you what that feels like," Barden told the jury.

  • Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn't happen and that they are “crisis actors.” Jones, who outside the courthouse insisted that he has never been linked to the direct harassment or threats against the families, was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

  • Thumbs down: Reds' dismal 2022 season one to forget

    Thumbs up/Thumbs down are short editorials that celebrate successes across our region and call out those who stand in the way of progress.

  • Is the Supreme Court's legitimacy at stake in its new term?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • S.Korea gov’t failed, special prosecutor needed on Terra-LUNA, lawmaker says

    South Korean ruling party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun asserted that the country needs to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Terra-LUNA collapse, which affected over 280,000 people locally, in comments at the National Assembly’s parliamentary audit on the Financial Services Commission (FSC), South Korea’s top financial regulator. See related article: South Korea’s investigation of Do […]

  • Watch: Musk’s SpaceX, NASA Send Crew to International Space Station

    NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent four astronauts on a Crew Dragon vehicle to the International Space Station Wednesday. The crew included astronauts from NASA, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian space agency Roscosmos. Photo: Joe Skipper/Reuters

  • 11-year-old charged in connection to social media threat against Waterbury elementary school

    An 11-year-old was charged after a threat targeting Gilmartin Elementary School was posted on social media on Sunday, according to the Waterbury Police Department. Additional police presence was added to the school throughout the day on Monday while officers investigated, according to police. An 11-year-old was identified and placed under arrest for the threat, according to police. The ...

  • Former Republican Party of Florida Chair Endorses Democrat Senator for Congress

    Former Republican Party of Florida Chair Al Cardenas endorsed Democratic Senator Annette Taddeo for Congress in Florida’s 27th congressional district against the Republican incumbent, footage released on October 5 shows.“It’s the first time in four decades where I am actually endorsing a Democrat,” Cárdenas says in his announcement, adding that he had never seen the US “face such dire straits as it’s facing now.”“I’ve decided that loyalty to my country and loyalty to what’s right is really more important than the loyalty that I’ve had for my party for over 40 years,” he says.Taddeo is challenging Republican Maria Elvira Salazar for her congressional seat in upcoming November midterm elections. Credit: Annette Taddeo via Storyful

  • US Navy's newest carrier deploys to train with NATO nations

    The USS Gerald R. Ford left the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia, along with destroyers and other ships that make up its carrier strike group. The Ford will join vessels from countries that include France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, including anti-submarine warfare, in the Atlantic Ocean. The exercises come seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine and during a time of increasing tension between Moscow and the West.

  • Liz Cheney says Arizona Republican candidates threaten democracy

    Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don't like the results.

  • Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

    Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. "And while I very much sympathize with so-called Dreamers or individuals who no fault of their own have been brought to this country, the reality is their immigration status does not qualify them for in-state tuition.”

  • Should I move to a 55 and older community when I retire?

    When Mark Moore retired several years ago, he and his wife, Renee, thought about whether to stay in their home of 30 years near San Jose, Calif., or to move to a continuing care retirement community. “We could have chosen to stay in the Bay Area in a smaller house but our taxes would have gone up,” Mark Moore, now 75, says. “We wanted to stay close to the Bay Area,” where two of their three adult children live, he says.

  • What to know about Southwest Florida International Airport reopening Wednesday

    For the first time since September 27, Southwest Florida International Airport is set to reopen. Here's what you need to know before you fly.

  • Russians trying to construct "state border" at Vasylivka checkpoint, says Zaporizhzhia governor

    Russian occupation authorities are trying to set up a "state border" at a checkpoint separating occupied and free Ukrainian territory near the town of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on national TV on Oct. 4.

  • Smacked asteroid's debris trail more than 6,000 miles long

    The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of miles of debris from the impact. Astronomers captured the scene millions of miles away with a telescope in Chile. This plume is accelerating away from the harmless asteroid, in large part, because of pressure on it from solar radiation, said Matthew Knight of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, who made the observation along with Lowell Observatory's Teddy Kareta using the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope.

  • Ukrainian forces make new advancements in the south

    Ukrainian troops in the south are now pushing through Russia’s front line and toward the city of Kherson, liberating towns and villages along the way.

  • ‘Rust’ Movie Productions Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate; Filming To Resume In January, Matthew Hutchins To Executive Produce

    EXCLUSIVE: (UPDATED with Alec Baldwin statement): Rust Movie Productions LLC and its Rust star and producer Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement with the estate of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As part of the peace, her husband Matthew Hutchins will executive produce Rust, which will return to production in January 2023 with the original cast. […]

  • She-Hulk v. Daredevil: Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock Face Off — Watch

    Charlie Cox makes his much anticipated return to MCU as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in this week’s She-Hulk — and he’s welcomed back with clenched green fists. In this first look at Thursday’s episode, Tatiana Maslany’s titular superhero interrupts Daredevil’s pursuit of Eugene aka Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), atop a parking structure. “You need to back off,” […]

  • That’s not a Mary Kay Cosmetics car you just sped past — Bellingham Police are going pink

    “BPD employees are proud to take part in helping increase awareness to get screened early and help raise funds,” the department said in a release.

  • Paramount Global Faces Late-Night Challenge With Trevor Noah and James Corden Set to Exit

    Less than a year ago, Paramount Global found a new reason to cheer about the midnight hour. In December, the company did something few of its competitors could do: It struck a deal with Google to have three different late-night hosts weave a promotional message about the search-engine giant into their programs. On the night […]