Closing arguments set to begin in trial of Celebration man accused of killing family

Attorneys will give closing arguments to convince the jury whether a Celebration man is guilty of murdering his wife and three kids.

Anthony Todt is accused of killing his entire family in 2019.

Investigators said at one point that Todt had confessed.

Police found the bodies of his wife and three kids rotting in their home a month after they died.

On the witness stand, Todt said the blame falls on his wife.

He said she fed the children a Benadryl pie and stabbed them, before turning the knife on herself.

“I was covering for my wife, obviously unsuccessfully,” Todt said.

Todt admitted that he later suffocated his wife with a pillow to put her out of her misery.

He said he was heartbroken by what happened and tried killing himself at least 10 times.

“I wanted to be with them, that’s all I wanted to be. I didn’t care by what means,” Todt said.

Eyewitness News will be back in court for the closing arguments, set to begin at 10 a.m.

