Closing arguments set for man accused of murdering ex-wife, her brother

Sep. 7—The prosecution and defense rested Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his ex-wife and closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday.

Moris Gilmete has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of two counts of first-degree murder, recklessly evading a peace officer and a misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. His attorney, Gary Turnbull, called no witnesses. He said his client declined to testify on the stand.

Gilmete, Louisa Abraham, the mother of the defendant's three children, her brother Carlos Abraham and their neighbors were drinking at their apartments on Union Avenue in September 2019 when, Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr said, Gilmete pulled out a gun and started firing.

Both Abrahams were struck multiple times, and Gilmete attempted to evade Bakersfield Police Department officers by leading them on a chase on Union Avenue, witnesses testified throughout the three-day trial.

On Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr played for jurors a video of Gilmete being interviewed by police after being apprehended. In that video, Gilmete said he didn't know why he took out his gun and fired.

The first shot, he said, was accidental. Then, he said, he just started shooting, according to the video.

BPD Detective Tommy Hernandez testified video clips of the interview played for the jury was not the complete footage when questioned by defense attorney Turnbull. Omitted footage included Gilmete saying he loved his wife and brother-in-law, Hernandez said under cross-examination.

Gilmete also told police he had been drinking since 10 a.m. that morning and had consumed about seven to eight bottles of vodka between himself and his friends, Hernandez testified.

Throughout the interview, Gilmete said he didn't remember what happened several times to then-BPD Detective Keegan Gavin. Turnbull asked Hernandez if Gavin pushed Gilmete to provide an answer, to which the BPD detective said they were only trying to get clarification as to what happened that night.

Hernandez also testified during redirect examination by Starr he didn't believe the defendant, who claimed a lapse in his memory.

Ryan Clark, a SWAT member with the BPD, testified as a weapons expert. He said marks on Carlos Abraham's neck showed the weapon was fired from 12 to 18 inches away.

