Closing arguments set for Monday in George Moses trial

One recent day in the fraud trial of former Rochester Housing Authority Chairman George Moses may have best summed up the arguments likely to buttress Monday's closing arguments.

The testimony from one witness raised questions about whether Moses had stolen and misused money from the neighborhood group he headed — the North East Area Development, or NEAD. The second witness gave defense ammunition to claim the prosecution case is built on lies and unreliable witnesses.

On that day, Moses' sister-in-law testified that, at a Knicks game that she, Moses, and relatives attended, she saw no sign of teens served by NEAD or an affiliated school. Moses is accused of using money from NEAD to buy tickets for the game for personal use; his attorneys have said that he did so for impoverished teens he tried to help.

Later that day, a contractor who'd alleged that he took kickbacks from Moses instead, in a moment more fitting for a fictional courtroom drama, testified that he had manufactured the allegations to strike out at Moses.

The contractor is likely to be charged with perjury and surely, during closing arguments, will be utilized by the defense as evidence of a misguided investigation and prosecution, constructed with deceitful witnesses. Already, three criminal charges reliant upon the contractor have been dismissed; still 29 criminal counts against Moses remain intact.

On Monday, both the prosecution and defense are scheduled for closing arguments, which could carry over until Tuesday. The trial is entering its sixth week.

The allegations

Moses faces criminal charges connected to NEAD as well as from his work as chair of the Rochester Housing Authority and its subsidiaries.

In particular, he is accused of:

• Using NEAD's revenues as a personal piggy bank, treating himself and others to cruises, a Florida rental, the Knicks' game, and an assortment of other expenses.

The defense contends that the expenses can be explained, maintaining that there were business reasons for the travels and that teens associated with NEAD and connected programs were recipients of some of the other expenses.

• Conspiring with others to steal from nonprofits like NEAD, or the Rochester Housing Authority subsidiary, Rochester Housing Charities, or RHC. Former Rochester City Council vice-president Adam McFadden testified that Moses helped steer an RHC contract to McFadden, while keeping the fact hidden from the RHC board. McFadden, who has pleaded guilty to fraud, also alleged that Moses helped McFadden steal money from a youth organization McFadden headed, Quad A for Kids.

The defense has challenged McFadden's honesty, noting that McFadden admitted to pilfering more than $130,000 from Quad A by falsifying invoices. The alleged Moses-related theft from Quad A amounts to $8,000, of which McFadden alleges he paid Moses $1,000.

Shirley Boone, Moses' former assistant at NEAD, also alleged in testimony that she helped Moses bilk a state agency through fraudulent documents.

• Lying on tax filings. Prosecutors have contended that Moses' alleged crimes gave him income that he never reported on his tax filings. Moses also allegedly declared child care costs that he never paid, falsely putting the name of a man on tax forms whose social security number Moses had because of mowing jobs the man did for NEAD. Moses claimed the man also provided child care, while the man testified that he never did.

• Lying to the FBI. Prosecutors say that Moses lied to FBI agents when confronted with claims of his alleged crimes; the defense says its evidence shows otherwise.

The odd twists and turns

Perhaps any trial as lengthy as this has been will have its unusual moments, but the Moses' trial has appeared to have more than most.

For instance, the defense was not given McFadden's cooperation agreement with prosecutors, as the law mandates, before McFadden's testimony or cross-examination. The agreement was not included in Moses' public plea papers, which were given to the defense.

Wolford determined that prosecutors, as they said, did not realize the lapse until the cross-examination was complete and McFadden had not been questioned by defense about the agreement.

The pact says that prosecutors will recommend a lesser criminal sentence for McFadden with his cooperation and honesty.

Moses' lawyers sought a mistrial or dismissal of the criminal charges connected to McFadden, but Wolford allowed cross-examination to continue, explaining to the jury some details of what had transpired. Should Moses be convicted, this could be one avenue his defense will try to wield with an appeal.

More problematic for the prosecution was the testimony of contractor Francis Cardinell, who had told the FBI, a grand jury, and prosecutors that he had paid Moses' kickbacks.

But, under cross-examination that challenged Cardinell's claims of frequent contacts with Moses, Cardinell said instead that he had lied because he blamed Moses for some of his business troubles.

"I have to admit, I've never had a situation before where a witness has so ... clearly admitted on the witness stand that he is not testifying truthfully," Wolford said after Cardinell's testimony, and out of the presence of the jury, as she discussed whether she needed to find him an attorney.

Cardinell's lies prompted the dismissal of the three criminal charges. The defense has also asked for all charges to be dismissed; Wolford has yet to rule on that request.

Then, on Friday, the final day of testimony, Moses' daughter had to testify remotely because she had contracted the coronavirus. George Moses' watched the testimony remotely Friday because of his exposure to his daughter.

Specifics of the closings

With closing arguments now imminent, prosecutors are challenging the defense's ability to repeat assertions it made in its opening statement, including claims that Moses may have used NEAD funds for reimbursement of costs he'd incurred as its executive director.

With that claim, and some others designed to undergird Moses' defense, there had to be evidentiary or testimonial proof, prosecutors say. That evidence has not materialized, prosecutors say.

In court papers filed Friday, prosecutors asked that Wolford forbid the defense in its closing from "referencing facts that are not in evidence" and from "encouraging the jury to speculate about facts not in evidence."

In the papers, prosecutors cite testimony that they say shows the lack of substance behind some defense claims.

For instance, past NEAD board president Regina Seabrook was asked by prosecutors, "When you became the president of the board, did Mr. Moses ever take you aside and say, 'Hey, I want to let you know, NEAD owes me a lot of money?' "

She answered, "There has never been a discussion about Mr. Moses being owed money."

Jury deliberations could begin Tuesday. If not completed before Thanksgiving, they will resume next week.

