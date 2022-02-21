Closing arguments underway in federal hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery's convicted killers

Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
·3 min read

Closing arguments begin Monday in the federal hate crimes trial against the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Jurors heard from more than a dozen witnesses during the trial, which lasted five days. Those who testified spoke to a pattern of racial animus in conversation and on social media by Arbery's killers — Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. Jurors also saw graphic images of Arbery's body lying in the street in the Brunswick neighborhood of Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020.

Federal prosecutors argued that Travis and Gregory McMichael expressed and stoked racial prejudice and violence in private conversations, in social media posts, and through texts that led them two years ago to target Arbery as he jogged through their neighborhood and walked through a house that was under construction.

Ahmaud Arbery: Jurors see 1956 Georgia flag vanity plate on Arbery killer's truck

More: 'It was racist': Prosecution, defense rest federal hate crimes trial against Ahmaud Arbery's killers

"At the end of the day, the evidence will prove if Ahmaud Arbery had been white, he'd have gone out for a jog, checked out a house, and would've been home in time for supper," prosecutor Bobbi Bernstein told jurors during opening arguments.

During opening arguments, defense attorneys did not excuse their clients' racist statements, but argued the men did not act because of Arbery's race.

'You have to get inside someone’s mind, someone’s heart'

Without direct evidence that the men held hatred specifically for Arbery, however, proving hate as a motivating factor in his murder is difficult, Brunswick-based attorney Page Pate, who is not involved in this case, previously told the Savannah Morning News. “You have to get inside someone’s mind, someone’s heart,” said Pate.

In instances where there is no direct evidence, Pate said prosecutors would have to use jail calls, social media posts or statements from friends, coworkers and others to show racial prejudice or hatred.

“You try to develop as much external evidence as possible, because it’s rare that you have direct evidence,” he explained.

Evidence in the trial included racists text messages from Travis McMichael and Bryan, using racial slurs when referring to Black people; Bryan's disapproval of his daughter dating a Black man; and, Travis McMichael proclaiming he was happy he didn't work around Black people, and thought Black criminals should be killed.

More: Racist texts, social media posts heard in hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers

One witness also testified to Gregory McMichael's disgust with the late civil rights champion Julian Bond, saying "I wish he'd died years ago." The witness went on to testify that Gregory McMichael also wished all Black people would die.

Defense calls only one witness

But even with the evidence presented Monday, Pate said a conviction in this trial will likely prove challenging. “Here not only do they have to prove that they killed, they have to prove that they did it because of racial prejudice and hatred.”

None of the posts or texts or social posts explicitly mentioned Arbery. During one text exchange, a day after Arbery's killing, Bryan casually told someone he "had a very eventful day" but didn't mention Arbery or what happened.

The defense called only one witness, a woman who's lived in Satilla Shores for 48 years who testified to seeing a white man under the Fancy Bluff Creek bridge, which is a few feet a way from the subdivision. The woman saw the man as she was driving her boat underneath the bridge.

A.J. Balbo, who represents Gregory McMichael, also presented a Facebook post by Travis McMichael about him and his father seeing a couple under the bridge in July 2019. The jurors listened to a non-emergency call from Gregory McMichael about the couple. Neither men mentioned the race of the people under the bridge.

Raisa Habersham is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ahmaud Arbery: Closing arguments underway in federal hate crimes trial

