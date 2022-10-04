Closing arguments underway in Kristin Smart’s murder trial

The man on trial for the murder of Kristin Smart, last seen alive leaving a college party in 1996, “is guilty as sin,” prosecutors said during their closing arguments.

Following more than two months of testimony, attorneys on Monday delivered their final remarks in the case of Paul Flores, the last person to see Smart alive more than 25 years ago. He was tried alongside his father, Ruben, who is accused of helping his son cover up the brutal slaying, though the men are facing separate juries.

Closing arguments in the elder Flores’ case are slated for Tuesday, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, one of several outlets allowed to view the legal proceedings.

“Justice delayed does not have to be justice denied,” San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peurvelle told jurors. “You now know the truth of what happened.”

Smart, then a freshman at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, was last seen alive around 2 a.m. on May 25, 1996. She was intoxicated at the time and leaving a party with Paul Flores, who has long maintained his innocence in the case. He has claimed that he walked Smart part of the way home before returning to his own dorm, but prosecutors argued the pair returned together to the room, where Flores killed her during an attempted rape.

Her body has not yet been found. Investigators, however, now believe her remains were recently moved from beneath the deck attached to an Arroyo Grande home owned by the accused killer’s father.

“It’s been 1,370 Sundays since Stan and Denise Smart waited for that phone call — the phone call that would never come,” Peuvrelle told the jurors before gesturing toward Ruben Flores. “She was under their deck.”

Peuvrelle added: “We don’t have a body, but we do have blood.”

Paul Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, in response argued the prosecution did not prove Smart was killed, let alone that the act was carried out by his client.

“There is no evidence of a murder, so that is really the end of it,” he said.

If convicted, Paul, who is charged with murdering Smart, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life behind bars. He’s currently in custody at the Monterey County Jail.

Ruben, currently out of custody, is charged as an accessory and faces a maximum of three years in jail.