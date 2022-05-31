Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 40 cents to $114.67 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.17 to $122.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $4.08 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $4.09 a gallon. July natural gas fell 58 cents to $8.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8.90 to $1,848.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 41 cents to $21.69 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.65 Japanese yen from 127.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.0737 from $1.0785.