After the closing of several VA clinics, veterans learn where to seek healthcare

FT. SCOTT, Kan. — Veterans and their families learn more about where they now need to go for healthcare.

It happened Friday evening (2/9) in Ft. Scott — and comes after three VA clinic locations in Southeast Kansas closed.

A new one will open its doors this spring in Iola. That move will come with quite the drive for some Southeast Kansas veterans. The new community-based outpatient clinic will be located on East Street in Iola — not far from the town’s square.

Officials with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System say it prompted informational meetings to be held throughout the week — ensuring all these changes are made known to those it impacts.

“Although it’s a little further distance for those veterans here in this area, it’s going to expand some care. There are a lot of more virtual help for our veterans who come to Iola and our staff. As we’ve talked to them, a good majority are going to continue with that. So, those veterans who come to Iola will still have their same team members for the most part,” said VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System CEO, Rudy Klopfer.

Some Southeast Kansas veterans — depending on where they live — may be closer to the new VA clinic in Nevada.

