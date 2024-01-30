Closing tips across Hampshire would be 'madness,' say residents

Residents have said potential plans to close 12 tips in Hampshire are "madness".

The county council has put forward proposals to reduce the number of refuse sites to plug a £132m budget shortfall by April 2025.

Users and district councillors in the New Forest have now raised fears it could lead to an increase in fly-tipping and less recycling.

The authority is running a consultation period for the plans until 31 March.

In a statement, the council said the smallest five household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) in Alresford, Bishop's Waltham, Fair Oak, Hartley Whitney and Hayling Island were the most expensive to run.

It also said seven other centres in Aldershot, Bordon, Casbrook (Romsey), Hedge End, Marchwood, Petersfield and Somerley would need investment if they were to survive.

Ken Enticknap, who runs the Men's Shed club, said it was "madness" to close so many centres

Ken Enticknap runs the Men's Shed in Bishop's Waltham, a club for men to meet twice a week to make and repair things in a workshop behind the cricket club.

He said: "It's so convenient where it is, and gives us a chance to recycle what we can't use.

"Bishop's Waltham is growing and this would see the second nearest tip in Fair Oak close too, that seems madness."

The tip in Bishop's Waltham is one of those listed to be at risk of closure

Swanmore resident Andrea Wheatley also raised concerns about the impact the closure of tips would have on the environment.

She said: "The current proposal would see the majority of HWRCs surrounding the Meon Valley closed.

"This would have a massive impact on the environment, with people using their own vehicles to travel further afield.

"If this goes ahead, the council should be reviewing their refuse collection system and returning to a weekly collection as opposed to every fortnight."

If the Marchwood and Somerley Household Waste Recycling centres close it would leave one in New Forest District.

Councillor Caroline Rackham said she was concerned this would lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

She said: "Ponies come to the fly-tipped rubbish and look for food, so they can injure themselves or suffocate if there is plastic in there, there's noxious substances which people can fly tip which can get into the rivers or affect birds.

"It's such a worry in this biodiverse area."

'Financial pressures'

The council is considering alternatives, including introducing charges for discretionary services, implementing other delivery models, changing the types of waste accepted at centres and reducing opening hours.

Council leader Rob Humby said: "We currently have 24 HWRCs and we think that's more than any other shire county.

"We have very clear criteria from the government about the tonnage they can take and how far people can be expected to drive.

"That's helped up determine which ones aren't viable when we are having to make cuts to services because of our financial pressures.

"We truly believe most of the residents of Hampshire are law abiding and will not fly-tip."

