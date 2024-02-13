Closings, road advisories and accidents: how has the snowfall affected the Shore?

As the snow has accumulated in Monmouth and Ocean counties Tuesday morning, so have the transportation and other problems.

Power knocked out

Some 4,000 JCP&L customers in Monmouth County have suffered power outages during the storm, including 3,300 in Ocean Township. The utility is advising that power in Ocean should be back up by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A mix of rain, sleet, and snow falls throughout the Jersey Shore as a quick moving storm hits the area. Toms River, NJ Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Monmouth has more than anyone else in the state. There are about 9,000 JCP&L customers without power statewide, including nearly 3,000 in Warren County.

Snow day: Snow and sleet triggers closures at some Jersey Shore schools on Tuesday, Feb. 13

A real storm

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly reported that snow has been accumulating all the way to Cape May County, with Brick receiving 1 inch and Manasquan 1.2 inches as of 10:20 a.m. It started snowing in Belmar about 6:30 a.m., according to the weather service.

NY NJ PA Weather reported at 10:30 a.m. that 2.5 inches of snow had fallen on Freehold. It was still coming down at about half an inch an hour.

Closings

Lunch Break, the Red Bank nonprofit that provides food, clothing, mentoring and other services, will closed today. That includes the dining room. People in need of a hot meal can call 211, the group said.

Flooding possible: NJ weather: Up to 9 inches of snow expected at Jersey Shore, widespread flooding possible

More: How much snow has fallen? Monmouth, Ocean counties could see up to 9 inches

Slow going

Due to an icy roadway, a speed advisory is in effect on the Garden State Parkway in both directions south of Exit 74 (County Road 614 in Lacey) to South of Exit 89A (Route 70 East n Lakewood), according to 511NJ.org.

Due to limited visibility, a speed advisory of 45 mph is in effect on the Garden State Parkway in both directions from North of Exit 90 (County Road 549 and Chambers Bridge Rd in Brick) to North of Asbury Toll Plaza in Tinton Falls, according to 511NJ.org.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore sees closings, road advisories and accidents from snow storm