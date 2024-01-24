Closings for Tuesday, Jan. 23

Jan. 23—Due to weather, there are closings and cancellations for Tuesday:

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

— Missouri Western State University will be closed until noon. Students, faculty and staff should check their emails for updates

— St. Joseph School District, employees should refer to Scenario A regarding work

— St. Joseph Catholic Schools

— St. Joseph Christian School

— Helen Davis State School

— Savannah R-3 School District, will use AMI

— Mid-Buchanan R-V School District

— East Buchanan C-1 School District

— Avenue City School, will use AMI

— Stewartsville C-2 School District

— Maysville R-1 School District

— Union Star R-2 School District, will use AMI

— King City R-I School District

— Doniphan West USD 111

OTHER CLOSINGS:

— Andrew County Senior Center

— Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center: All activities, kitchen band practice, art class and fitness classes canceled; fitness center and cafeteria are open.

— InterServ Meals on Wheels canceled.