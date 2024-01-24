Closings for Tuesday, Jan. 23
Jan. 23—Due to weather, there are closings and cancellations for Tuesday:
SCHOOL CLOSINGS:
— Missouri Western State University will be closed until noon. Students, faculty and staff should check their emails for updates
— St. Joseph School District, employees should refer to Scenario A regarding work
— St. Joseph Catholic Schools
— St. Joseph Christian School
— Helen Davis State School
— Savannah R-3 School District, will use AMI
— Mid-Buchanan R-V School District
— East Buchanan C-1 School District
— Avenue City School, will use AMI
— Stewartsville C-2 School District
— Maysville R-1 School District
— Union Star R-2 School District, will use AMI
— King City R-I School District
— Doniphan West USD 111
OTHER CLOSINGS:
— Andrew County Senior Center
— Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center: All activities, kitchen band practice, art class and fitness classes canceled; fitness center and cafeteria are open.
— InterServ Meals on Wheels canceled.