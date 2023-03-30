Closter man dies after hit-and-run, charges upgraded to vehicular homicide

Prosecutors have charged a Hackensack man with homicide after the 75-year-old pedestrian he allegedly struck with his vehicle died Monday.

Initially, Jesus Yunganaula Tenempaguay, 36, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, endangering an injured victim, and hindering his apprehension after what authorities have called a hit-and-run that left the pedestrian, Alan Friedman, clinging to life.

But after Friedman’s death, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced the more severe charge of vehicular homicide against Tenempaguay on Tuesday, as well as fleeing a fatal vehicle accident and multiple violations for allegedly driving while intoxicated. The hindering charge remained unamended.

Authorities say it was the defendant who struck Friedman in a Honda CRV near Durie Avenue and Legion Place in Closter on Sunday afternoon and allegedly drove off before police arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Tenempaguay remained in the Bergen County Jail awaiting an appearance in state Superior Court in Hackensack at 9 a.m. on Friday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Closter NJ man dies after hit-and-run, charges upgraded