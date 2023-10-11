'Closure doesn't exist': Iowa man convicted in Breasia Terrell's death sentenced to life

A Davenport man convicted of murdering a 10-year-old girl who was missing for nine months before her remains were found in a pond was given two sentences of life in prison Wednesday.

Henry Dinkins, 51, was convicted in a bench trial Sept. 15 of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell. Her disappearance on July 10, 2020, galvanized dozens of volunteers and numerous law enforcement agencies who searched for her. Fishermen found Terrell's body on March 22, 2021, in a rural area north of Davenport.

Judge Henry Latham wrote in his decision that prosecutors proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Dinkins kidnapped and shot Terrell with premeditation. Dinkins faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Latham sentenced Dinkins to life in prison for both the first-degree murder charge and the first-degree kidnapping charge.

Prosecutors alleged that in the early hours of July 10, 2020, Dinkins, a convicted sex offender, kidnapped Terrell and shot her to death. Terrell was having a sleepover with her half-brother, Dinkins' son, on July 9, 2020. Dinkins' girlfriend also was at the home that night. She told authorities that she fell asleep between 11 p.m. and midnight, according to a search warrant, and when she woke up around 3 a.m., Dinkins and Terrell were gone.

During the two-week trial in September, defense attorneys noted a lack of physical evidence, including no blood or semen linking Terrell and Dinkins in places prosecutors said they were before her death.

Terrell's mother Aishia Lankford said in a victim impact statement that Dinkins “gunned her down like she was nothing,” according to a video of Wednesday's hearing that WQAD posted to YouTube. She said Dinkins took her family's sense of security away and took away Terrell's potential to "be a mother, college graduate, prom, everything."

Since Terrell's death, Lankford has struggled to work and has suffered from depression, she said.

“Closure doesn’t exist in this case. Justice doesn’t exist in this case. You took away everything from me,” Lankford said. "Peace, understanding and forgiveness will never come."

Lankford found little comfort that Dinkins will spend the rest of his life in prison. She told Dinkins she hopes he will be haunted by the way he killed Terrell and left her in a swamp.

"I thought hearing you get a life sentence with no possibility of parole would help me sleep at night, and it just doesn't because she didn't have to be gunned down like that nor left like that out there like she was just trash," Lankford said. "She didn't deserve that. Whatever you get, it won't be enough. My baby is gone and never, ever coming back."

Dinkins spoke for about 20 minutes during the hearing and accused prosecutors and the public of convicting him before the trial began. He also accused Latham of being biased against him.

"I can see that's racial profiling," Dinkins said. "Where was the equal liberty and justice in the system when you're being railroaded? I've been railroaded. So either way the state had the odds in their favor."

