Closure of Ft. Scott businesses captures attention of state leaders

FT. SCOTT, Kan. — Following the announcements of some major business closures in the city of Ft. Scott, the state of Kansas wants residents to know Topeka sees and hears them. That’s why Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce, David Toland paid a visit to those residents Friday.

“We’re very optimistic about the future of Ft. Scott and Bourbon County in Southeast Kansas,” said Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce, David Toland.

It’s been a rough start to the year for many people in Ft. Scott — but Friday — a little bit of light was shown on the situation.

The local hospital’s emergency room closed before the year even started — then came major changes to Ft. Scott Community College. And again, when two businesses — Temkin and Value Merchandise closed — impacting over 300 employees.

“Two major employers in our community, an industrial park that we hate to lose. And we feel for those employees, those businesses are just taking different directions with the plants that they have here and the warehouse. But we are extremely thankful for the hands-on approach. The Department of Commerce and the state is having to come to our community and meet with us,” said Lindsay Madison, President and CEO of the Ft. Scott Area Chamber of Commerce.

In an uncertain time, these people want to hear directly from the state on what’s being done to remedy the damage. Lieutenant Governor Toland says the rest of the Kansas Department of Commerce is working every day to find new businesses and industries to spark the economic development needed for the area workforce.

“We’ve got over 200 business leads that we’re chasing and that gives us a lot of optimism about our ability to fill up these industrial locations here in Fort Scott,” said Toland.

He says these leads come from other states in the county — but they’re also seeking out potential businesses overseas — and are working with community groups to ensure residents are offered ways to match their skills to new jobs that may come their way.

“The data shows that we’ve got plenty of opportunities here on the business development side, and we’ve got good workers here, we’ve got good real estate, and we think the future is bright. We just got to get through a bumpy patch right now,” said Toland.

