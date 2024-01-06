Closure of Hilty Preschool/Child Care Center announced

Jan. 5—PANDORA — The board of directors of Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio have announced plans to close the Hilty Preschool and Child Care Center in Pandora at the end of January.

Following the closure of the Hilty Home Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing services at the end of 2022, the center remained in the nearly empty building with continued operations and service to families throughout 2023, according to a statement issued by the board.

The center has been in existence for 35 years as the Hilty Home residents offered hundreds of youngsters and elders the opportunity to develop nurturing relationships.

"Over the past year, MHCO subsidized the continuing daycare operation while exploring opportunities for a new location and ownership. Unfortunately, these efforts were not successful," according to Holly Hill, vice president and chief marketing officer for Brethren Retirement Community.

"Our goal was that the center continue to provide its stimulating and caring program. We simply were not able to find a suitable location or buyer and the cost of subsidizing this program is unsustainable," said board chairman Elizabeth Kelly.

MHCO shared news of the closure with staff and families on Jan. 2. Families were provided with contact information for local childcare programs.

"We appreciate the impact this closing has on the special bonds between staff, children, and parents. MHCO will support everyone as much as possible through this difficult transition. Our gratitude and appreciation go to the staff for their years of service and dedication to so many children and elders," Kelly said.