Closure of iconic Cliff House ends a remarkable era of San Francisco's history

Vivian Ho
<span>Photograph: Underwood Archives/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Underwood Archives/Getty Images

At the place where San Francisco drops into the ocean, a door is shutting on a vibrant chapter of the city’s history.

The longtime proprietors of the Cliff House, a 157-year-old iconic San Francisco restaurant with breathtaking ocean views once enjoyed by Mark Twain, announced this week that they would be forced to close by the end of the year. They cited both coronavirus restrictions and their landlord, the federal government, stalling on a long-term lease, as factors in their decision.

The Cliff House was not the first of the city’s beloved restaurants to close. In fact, it follows their neighbor, Louis’ Restaurant, the only other independent restaurant remaining on that oceanfront stretch of road, in shuttering for good during the pandemic.

But the loss of the Cliff House marks the end of an era for a place that has transformed over more than a century: from an elite resort for the wealthy, to a bustling destination for the everyman, to a semi-deserted yet magical reminder of civilization’s fleeting nature.

The Cliff House is perched on the cliffs just north of Ocean beach in San Francisco.
The Cliff House is perched on the cliffs just north of Ocean beach in San Francisco. Photograph: Buyenlarge/Getty Images

“When Louis’ closed, I just read story after story, memory after memory, of people who came to our restaurant and loved our restaurant and loved the area,” said Tom Hontalas, the owner of Louis’, which opened by his grandparents in 1937. “And now the Cliff House, it’s even more magnified because they were a much bigger operation. For a lot of people, especially San Franciscans, it’s going to be different.”

Today on the craggy cliffs known as Lands End, tourists and locals can get lost on trails lined with eucalyptus trees and emerge onto the ruins of Sutro Baths, a once-decadent swimming pavilion built in the late 19th century, to watch whales breach in the distance. At its height, the Cliff House was part of a bustling strip of cafes and storefronts that attracted visitors from across the country. At the bar, visitors would fight over tables with window views so they could sip on their cocktails and munch on their seafood as the sun set over the Pacific.

“There’s something about the place that draws you,” said John Martini, a local historian and former employee of the National Park Service. “Maybe it’s the classic American westering – keep moving west, keep moving west. This is as far as it goes. This is the edge.”

The Sutro Baths on Lands End was once a decadent swimming pavilion built in the late 19th century.
The Sutro Baths on Lands End was once a decadent swimming pavilion built in the late 19th century. Photograph: Alamy

An immigrant history

The first Cliff House – it would be rebuilt several times over its long history – was built in 1863 by real estate tycoon Charles Butler. The only way to easily access the resort, located six miles away from the developed part of the city, was by a toll road that Butler built, meaning the Cliff House began as a place only the wealthy could afford. Mark Twain visited twice, and after his second visit, wrote that the “wind was cold and benumbing. It came straight from the ocean, and I think there are icebergs out there somewhere.”

The Cliff House was first built in 1863. It would be rebuilt several times over its long history.
The Cliff House was first built in 1863. It would be rebuilt several times over its long history. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By the time Adolph Sutro, elected mayor of San Francisco in 1895, bought it in 1890, along with the surrounding areas, the clientele was no longer so elite. That was in part because it was more accessible. Sutro built his own steam train line to the Cliff House, and then another street car line to the Sutro Baths – the elaborate, glass-domed swimming pool – when the fare doubled on the original steam train line.

Up until his death in 1897, Sutro built up the area, which came to include concession stands, saloons and boarding houses, Martini said, evidence of which was all discovered after the National Park Service bought the land in 1977 and conducted an archeological study.

It was around this time that the most recent Cliff House proprietors – and the family of Tom Hontalas, the owner of Louis’ – entered the scene. Mary and Dan Hountalas, who ran the Cliff House for more than 47 years, are the last of a generation of Greek immigrant families that were part of that cliffside in its heyday, when so many storefronts and cafes crammed the strip that San Franciscans could no longer see the ocean.

Dan Hountalas is a distant cousin of Hontalas. Hontalas’ grandfather, Louis, immigrated from Greece in 1906 at 11 years old. His older brother, who arrived before he did, opened a restaurant called the Cliff Cafe. Louis started working for his brother and then, in 1937, opened Louis’.

“Both our families had been on that hill for over 100 years,” Hontalas said. “It was all little cafes. For some reason, the little cafes were all run by Greek immigrants. I don’t know what led them to that hill, but I always thought it wasn’t a coincidence.”

The cliff essentially became San Francisco’s boardwalk, Martini said. In his research, he found shorthand for “going to the cliff”, which he originally thought was reference to “going to the Cliff House” – in fact, it just meant going to the beach.

Top: A view of the Cliff House in 1980. Bottom: Louis' Restaurant at Lands End.

The area started to decline after the second world war. As Mark Twain pointed out, it’s cold out there – and with cars more readily available and roads better after the war, San Franciscans found other beaches to go to instead of the cliff.

And then, in 1966, a fire destroyed the Sutro Baths. Hontalas was eight, and remembers his aunt bringing him and his three siblings to watch the flames from above. In the end, all that was left was Louis’ and the Cliff House.

The ruins of the Sutro Baths remained, giving this place of magnificent beauty a haunting, ephemeral quality. It was a reminder that nothing lasts, here at the edge of the world. People loved it. After the National Park Service purchased the land, they would hold public meetings about what to do with the space. More often than not, people called for leaving the ruins as is, Martini said.

And at the end of most visits to the ruins or to the Lands End trail was a stop at the Cliff House, to warm wind-chapped cheeks over a hot toddy and chowder, or to Louis’, to refresh with a burger and a shake. When the National Park Service talked about closing Louis’ in 1992, Hontalas launched a postcard campaign and discovered that two-thirds of their clientele were local. “When you think of a national park, you think of Yosemite, you think of somewhere you drive to,” he said. “But this is in a city. That makes it really special. People actually live here and visit it every single day, just like we did when we went to work.”

After serving tourists and locals for more than a century, the iconic Cliff House restaurant is prepared for closure.
After serving tourists and locals for more than a century, the iconic Cliff House restaurant is prepared for closure. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP

As with every restaurant closure, there’s sadness and there’s anger.

But Hontalas says he can walk away now knowing that for three generations of his family’s history, he was part of what made this small corner of San Francisco special.

“From the early 1900s, those Greek immigrants – that is something that will never be there again,” Hontalas said. “And I got to be there for most of my life. That was nice. I got to hear a lot of nice things about the job that we did. And that makes me feel good. The rest is just going to be a memory.”

Latest Stories

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Donald Trump 'asked Michael Flynn about using the military to overturn the election'

    Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, it was reported in the US. According to the New York Times, the president asked Mr Flynn to expand on the idea at a White House meeting on Friday. The meeting was the latest surreal twist in Mr Trump's relentless - and up to now unsuccessful - attempt to reverse his crushing defeat by Joe Biden. Mr Flynn, who was pardoned by Mr Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, has emerged as one of the most outspoken supporters of the claim that Mr Biden's victory was "rigged". Undeterred by court after court rejecting legal bids to overturn Mr Trump's defeat and the Electoral College confirming Mr Biden's victory, Mr Flynn proposed more drastic measures on the conservative political website, Newsmax.

  • I'm a radiologist in Alabama who just received the Pfizer vaccine. I've seen firsthand the serious effects of COVID-19 on people's lungs, so I had zero reservations about getting the shot.

    Dr. Joy Henningsen sayid the vaccination process was quick and efficient and that she barely felt the injection in her arm. "Hope is on the horizon," she wrote.

  • Overdose deaths far outpace COVID-19 deaths in San Francisco

    A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far. The crisis fueled by the powerful painkiller fentanyl could have been far worse if it wasn't for the nearly 3,000 times Narcan was used from January to the beginning of November to save someone from the brink of death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday. The data reflects the number of times people report using Narcan to the Drug Overdose Prevention and Education Project, a city-funded program that coordinates San Francisco’s response to overdose, or return to refill their supply.

  • Trump clashes with secretary of state Mike Pompeo over who was responsible for massive cyberattack

    Donald Trump was last night at odds with one of his closest allies, secretary of state Mike Pompeo, over who was responsible for the massive cyber-attack on the US government. While Mr Pompeo fell into line with the consensus that Russia orchestrated the hack, Mr Trump suggested without evidence that China could have been the culprit, adding that it may have also helped rig the election in favour of Joe Biden. Playing down the severity of the attack, the US president wrote: "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). "There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA."

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.

  • Rich people are trying to pay to skip the coronavirus vaccine line

    Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is already being distributed to health care workers and the elderly throughout the United States, and Moderna's is on track to be out there soon. But following those prioritized groups is a millions-long line of people looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible — a line the wealthy are hoping some well-placed donations can help them skip, the Los Angeles Times reports.The nation's wealthiest have been relatively sheltered from COVID-19 and all its devastating effects. Many have the ability to stay home and avoid catching the virus, ordering food and necessities to their door as they work desk jobs. And if they do get sick, they're more likely to have access to top-notch medical care that others can't afford. All of those privileges come at the expense of frontline workers — people who health experts and state governments have decided should get the COVID-19 vaccine first.But doctors who are paid a premium to treat the rich and powerful say their clients are looking for ways to get ahead. Dr. Jeff Toll, who has admitting privileges at one of the first hospitals to stock the vaccine, told the Times that one patient asked "if I donate $25,000" to that hospital, "would that help me get in line?" Toll told the person no.However, because many wealthy Americans pay for premium health care from "concierge doctors," they may still get vaccines earlier than most. Those high-end practices are "busy assembling lengthy patient files with medical histories and potential COVID-19 risks" for their wealthy clients, building cases for why they should be vaccinated early, the Times reports. Having the money to order special freezers and other equipment needed to distribute the vaccines only makes it easier for concierge practices to do so. Read more at the Los Angeles Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

  • Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed; calls for more security

    Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina state Friday. The relatively quick release of the more than 330 boys took place after a prompt response by the government, which appears to have learned from earlier mass school abductions, especially of the Chibok schoolgirls, that did not have such a happy result. The students' nightmare began on the night of Dec. 11 when they were seized by men armed with AK-47 rifles from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara village in Katsina state in northwestern Nigeria.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • U.S. President-elect Biden, Mexico's president vow to cooperate on immigration

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday committed to work on a humane strategy to regional migration by addressing its root causes in Central America and southern Mexico. The two leaders in a phone call "discussed working together on a new approach to regional migration that offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey to the United States," a summary of the call provided by Biden's team said. The two leaders said they shared a desire to address the reasons for migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico.

  • Chuck Schumer suggests Congress could vote on $900 billion stimulus package on Sunday after lawmakers break stalemate on Fed lending

    The package is expected to include $600 stimulus checks, $300 federal unemployment benefits, funds for vaccine distribution, and small business aid.

  • 'Love Jihad' couple reunited in India as doctors back claims of forced miscarriage

    The first couple detained under India’s controversial ‘Love Jihad’ laws have been reunited after authorities released the husband following outrage over his wife's miscarriage in detention. Rashid, 22, was released after police in his home city of Moradabad, in Uttar Pradesh, admitted they had no evidence to prosecute him under new laws designed to crack down on Hindus converting to Muslims. The new rules in Uttar Pradesh are designed to stamp out so-called ‘Love Jihad’, but critics say they are a poorly disguised attempt by the Hindu nationalist ruling party of prime minister Narendra Modi to break up genuine interfaith unions. While the laws do not specify any religion, police in Uttar Pradesh are targeting Muslims - at least ten Muslim men have been arrested so far but no Hindus. The release of Rashid, 22, came after The Sunday Telegraph revealed his three-month pregnant wife Muskan, 22, had been forced to undergo an abortion while she was in detention, triggering national outrage. After being released from detention at a women’s shelter in Moradabad, Muskan underwent an ultrasound on Wednesday, which confirmed she had a miscarriage. Muskan alleges that she was administered abortifacient injections by the Moradabad District Hospital after she was admitted with stomach pain. The Moradabad District Hospital did not give Ms Jahan any antibiotics or painkillers to prevent post-miscarriage infections, which can result in a reduction in future fertility. “I am so sad about my baby and my wife, Muskan. When I heard about Muskan’s bad health and what happened to our baby, I cried, I couldn’t stop my tears,” Rashid told The Telegraph after his release. “I want justice for the sake of Muskan, I will go to the high court for her pain and tears.” He added: “I can’t believe I have come home, everything happened so quickly that it feels like a dream." “Rashid was released not only because the marriage happened in July but because it was apparent from the start that Muskan converted to Islam and got married of her own choice, and had been living happily for months in her own home,” said Kavita Krishnan, Secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, after visiting Rashid and Muskan on Saturday. The Sunday Telegraph contacted the Uttar Pradesh Police and Moradabad District Hospital for comment but did not receive a response. Additional reporting by Mohammad Sartaj Alam

  • Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12

    Nathan Larson, 40, made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced on Saturday. Mims said detectives learned that Larson, a resident of Catlett, Virginia, met the girl previously through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m. Monday. Larson was taken into custody and the girl was rescued by a Denver police officer who stopped the pair during their layover in Colorado, Mims said.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The feds insist there's enough vaccine for all states after some officials questioned why the government cut back their shipments

    An outdated Pentagon system keeping track of COVID-19 vaccine supply might be responsible for the confusion between states and the federal government.

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • Coronavirus relief deal in Congress slips to Sunday as new funding deadline looms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers struggled on Saturday to clear final hurdles to a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, including a dispute over Federal Reserve emergency lending authorities, pushing any deal closer to a Sunday night government funding deadline. The U.S. Senate adjourned a rare Saturday session with a call from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to avoid last minute disagreements that could delay new funding for Americans and small businesses struggling with the steep economic and health costs of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Republicans and Democrats said the last major sticking point was a Republican push, led by Senator Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, for language to prevent expiring Fed coronavirus lending programs from being revived, including credit facilities for mid-size companies and municipal borrowers.

  • California town says no to tough virus rules, then yes

    The little California town of Solvang would normally be jammed with tourists now, strolling a main street bedecked with 100 brightly decorated Christmas trees or pouring into Danish-themed shops and restaurants, some with rooftop windmills, in search of tasty pastries and bric-a-brac like wooden shoes and puppets. Instead, “People are calling from all over, saying, ‘What the hell is going on?’ " City Councilman Mark Infanti said earlier this week after the community of about 5,000 announced it would not enforce the latest stay-at-home order Gov. Gavin Newsom put into effect Dec. 6. Newsom's order closed many businesses, forbids restaurants from offering anything other than takeout and delivery, and limits retail stores to 20% capacity, a level devastating for Solvang's small storefronts that at peak times before the pandemic overflowed with shoppers.