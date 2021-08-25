Closure of popular wilderness area extended because of fires

·1 min read

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service officials have extended the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as Minnesota's largest wildfire doubled in size.

The Greenwood Lake fire burning in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota grew to about 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) Monday, and four new smaller fires ignited within the BWCA.

Officials decided to keep the popular wilderness closed another week, to Sept. 3, dealing a blow to tourists who spent months planning their trips there and to the outfitters and other businesses in the 1 million-acre wilderness.

There are now 13 fires burning in the Superior National Forest, although not all are being actively fought and some have been contained, the Star Tribune reported. The Petit, Gabi, Rice Bay and Second Creek fires started Monday in the BWCA.

Several fires caused by lightning have burned in the wilderness during this summer’s drought conditions, while the much bigger Greenwood Lake fire just to the south has forced the evacuation of about 280 homes and cabins since it was spotted Aug. 15 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella.

Forest officials have also kept a nervous eye on fires burning just across the Canadian border, in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park, which led them to close some parts of the Boundary Waters north of Ely earlier this summer.

But when the so-called John Ek fire took off late last week, forest officials decided to close the entire wilderness area as a precaution. They said that fire and the Greenwood Lake fire had stretched their resources too thin to ensure the safety of paddlers and campers.

More than 400 crew members are fighting the forest fires.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More evacuations ordered ahead of NE Minnesota wildfire

    Authorities ordered more evacuations Monday near a quickly spreading wildfire that's one of several burning in northeastern Minnesota. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the new evacuations were happening near Grouse Lake and Mitewan Lake because of the growing Greenwood Lake fire, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest. The evacuations follow the clearance of more than 100 homes and cabins in the area last week.

  • Minnesota wildfire doubles in size, creates its own weather

    Officials hope a forecast with possible rain will help shut the door on an busy fire season in Minnesota.

  • New Asian American bakeries find bicultural sweet spot

    For some Asian Americans, the dim sum cookie at Sunday Bakeshop here will taste like childhood. It looks like a typical sugar cookie except with sesame seeds on top. The concoction is pastry chef Elaine Lau’s nod to her grandmother, who would often make them.

  • Colombia's cemeteries may hold answers for families of disappeared

    When her 17-year-old son Jose Andres was kidnapped by paramilitaries at the height of Colombia's civil conflict, Gloria Ines Urueña vowed she would not leave the sweltering riverside town of La Dorada until she found him. An estimated 120,000 people have gone missing during Colombia's nearly 60 years of conflict. A 2016 peace deal between the government and the Marxist FARC rebels brought some respite, but another left-wing insurgency and armed criminal gangs - many descended from right-wing paramilitaries - persist.

  • Denver police department using gunshot detection tech with "serious flaws"

    Data: ShotSpotter; Map: Will Chase/AxiosAI-powered tech touted by the Denver Police Department and installed in more than 100 other cities across the country is under fire for failing to reduce gun violence and increase weapons-related arrests. Driving the news: A new Associated Press investigation calls out "serious flaws" in using ShotSpotter — a network of sensors installed on telephone poles or streetlights that detect gunshots and then alert police officers — as a reliable public safety too

  • After Taliban takeover, concerns mount over U.S. counterterrorism ability

    With no U.S. troops or reliable partners left, jails emptied of militants and the Taliban in control, doubts are mounting within President Joe Biden's administration over Washington's ability to stem a resurgence of al Qaeda and other extremists in Afghanistan, six current and former U.S. officials told Reuters. Afghan security forces whom the United States helped train crumbled as Taliban militants made their way through Afghanistan in less than two weeks, leaving the United States with few partners on the ground.

  • Indisputable Proof That Queen Elizabeth Is the Master of Small Talk

    From Angela Merkel to to Scott Morrison, the monarch can chit-chat with anyone

  • Sydney hospitals battle coronavirus as daily infections hit record

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney's COVID-19 infections hit a daily record on Wednesday, putting parts of the health system under pressure, officials said, calling for vaccinations to be stepped up to stem the tide of hospital admissions. Despite two months of lockdowns in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW) state reported 919 new cases amid a growing Delta variant outbreak, taking Australia's daily case numbers to a new pandemic high just below 1,000. New infections in greater Sydney reached 838, eclipsing Sunday's record of 830 cases for the whole state.

  • Minnesota wildfires disappoint travelers and outfitters

    Ely is typically teeming this time of year with visitors heading out on or returning from excursions into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

  • 10 years later: The quake that rocked the East Coast

    Ten years ago, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Virginia, and tremors could be felt hundreds of miles up and down the eastern United States. Although it wasn't the strongest quake to occur in the U.S., it was probably felt by more people than any earthquake in North America's history, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Researchers say there's plenty to learn from it.The afternoon earthquake shook the Washington Monument, ripped through chimneys on the Smithsonian Castle and shook a

  • Sylvia Fowles Makes History Again With 20-20 Game In Lynx Win Over Storm (August 24, 2021)

    Sylvia Fowles continues her impressive WNBA career with another huge night. She becomes the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks in a game to lead the Lynx past Storm.

  • Free-market economists’ incoherent argument gets the story of COVID completely backward

    The pandemic would have been immeasurably worse without government interventions, including Operation Warp Speed that gave billions to companies working on vaccines.

  • MLB clubs tend to get what they pay for, but every year features a handful of outliers

    Data: Spotrac; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosMLB clubs tend to get what they pay for, with eight of the top 10 teams in terms of payroll currently sitting above .500.Yes, but: Every year also features a handful of outliers — teams punching above or below their weight class — and 2021 is no different.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Dodgers' payroll ($267M) is 31% larger than the second-place Yankees' ($203M), per Spotrac, and all six last

  • Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly "Getting Lawyered Up" Over Prince Harry's Memoir

    Senior palace aides are talking to libel experts!

  • Irving to host a PGA Tour Champions event that will have plenty of star power

    Irving is home to pro golf once again, but this time with a unique twist.

  • He ran a gun show as a convicted felon, feds say. Now NC man is headed back to prison

    Prosecutors said the 62-year-old has operated a gun and knife show in Eastern North Carolina for close to 30 years without a license.

  • Vietnam to pay recovered COVID-19 patients to help in hospitals

    Vietnam is offering patients who have recovered from the coronavirus a monthly allowance if they agree to stay on at stretched hospitals to help health workers struggling to cope with an influx of infected people. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the pandemic, Vietnam is facing its worst outbreak to date driven by the virulent Delta variant, with a surge in cases and deaths ramping up pressure on health authorities. The plan to bring in recovered patients was launched this week in Ho Chi Minh City, which is the epicentre of the current outbreak, accounting for half of the country's nearly 185,000 infections and 7,302 deaths, or about 80% of total fatalities.

  • Firefighters cut through a street to rescue a stuck dog

    A deaf 15-year-old dog that had been missing for two days was rescued from a storm drain after a massive operation by firefighters in Arlington, Texas.

  • Explosive California wildfire 'knocking on the door' of Tahoe area

    Securing more resources to fight the fire is the "No. 1 priority in the nation," the state's top fire official said.

  • Charlie Watts: 10 Songs That Showcase His Masterful Drumming With the Rolling Stones

    Without stretching the comparison too far, Charlie Watts was the Elvis Presley of rock and roll drumming: There was BC (Before Charlie) and after, and he can’t be compared realistically with anyone who followed because he’s an integral part of the foundation not just of the “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band,” but rock and […]