'We need closure': Santa Rosa deputies learning new techniques to close old cold cases

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office investigators are hopeful new advances in genetic testing might lead to a break in the cold case homicide of Tyler Howell.

"It's ridiculous that people are getting away with murder," said Angela Mantlo, mother of the 21-year-old who was left for dead on the side of John Hamm Road in Milton on the night of Oct. 21, 2018.

The case hasn't seen any movement in two years, but this week, investigators got new ideas that might help during a meeting of the Florida Sheriffs Association Cold Case Advisory Commission, which wrapped its annual two-day conference in Navarre on Wednesday.

Law enforcement from around the state meet during the Florida Sheriffs Association's Cold Case Advisory Commission Conference being held in Navarre Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Of the five Florida Panhandle cases being discussed during conference, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is presenting the unsolved 2018 murder of 21-year-old Tyler Howell that occurred in Milton.

The commission was created in 2015 to bring resources together that might shed new light on unsolved homicides and missing person cases. The group meets quarterly to discuss strategies and hear cold case presentations from state and local agencies.

The first day of the event covered training on newer investigative techniques, and the second day was an opportunity to review five cold cases from Northwest Florida. Santa Rosa investigators presented Howell's case.

"We got suggestions from other subject matter experts of things to look at both forensically and investigative," said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, who co-chaired this year's conference.

Brandy Maples: Six years after Milton woman's homicide, family still searching for answers

Cold case symposium: ECSO calls on retired detectives to help solve cold case homicides at symposium

Johnson said advancements in genetic testing have come available since Howell's murder over three years ago that investigators hope to apply to existing evidence.

There are about half a dozen unsolved homicides in Santa Rosa County. Along with Howell, the drug-related murder of Brandy Maples is one of the other more recent cases. Some cases go far back decades, like the woman killed in 1983 at Weaver Creek on the Eglin reservation.

"It's been proven people don't talk because they're afraid of retribution," said SRSO Sgt. Rich Aloy of why some of the cases remain unsolved.

Story continues

The case of Tyler Howell

Breaking the code of the silence among those who know who fired the fatal bullets at Howell is only part of the challenge. Even with vehicle descriptions and grainy photos of the suspects from gas station surveillance footage, no solid leads have come out to identify Howell's shooter.

Howell did stucco work with his uncle before his life was cut short.

"He was a good kid. He had his mischiefs, you know, but he lived at home and went to work," Toby White, Howell's uncle, told the News Journal.

Tyler Howell, left, was Angela Mantlo's first child.

According to Howell's family, Tyler and his cousin went to the Local Yokel gas station for cigarettes late that Sunday night in October. They were in the cousin's blue Chevy Cruz. As they left the store, several Black males in a silver Kia Optima followed them back to Howell's home on John Hamm Road.

In the front yard, Mantlo said her son got out of the Cruz and into the Kia with the men.

"I honestly don’t know what happened that night," Mantlo said.

Tyler Howell: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office investigating Milton shooting death

More: Santa Rosa authorities release surveillance photos of Milton homicide suspect

While Howell was in the Kia, one of the men exited the vehicle and walked over to where Howell's cousin was sitting in her car. He allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, who was pregnant at the time, and ordered her to get out of the car. Once she exited the vehicle, the man stole her car and left behind the Kia that sped away with Howell still inside.

A makeshift roadside memorial is situated where Tyler Lee Howell was found fatally shot Oct. 21, 2018.

The Kia didn't make it far down John Hamm Road before the occupants put Howell out of the car with multiple gunshot wounds. The family believes Howell was putting up a fight as he was kidnapped.

"I think he may have known one of them but not the rest of them," Mantlo said.

Today, a makeshift memorial rests against a large split oak tree on the roadside where Howell was found. Friends and family call the oak "Ty's Tree."

"When they told me somebody was shot, my heart dropped," Mantlo said. "I knew it was him."

The family says they are unsure why the men would snatch Howell and shoot him to death. White said Howell just sold his truck and may have had a large amount of cash on him. Mantlo said it's possible that Howell was selling them marijuana.

Since the homicide, authorities released still photos of at least one of the suspects and the Kia from video surveillance at the Local Yokel that night.

Crime Stoppers: Here's how Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers is helping residents anonymously clean up crime

17-year-old cold case: ECSO makes arrest in 17-year-old cold case involving 2003 disappearance and murder

Authorities have since taken possession of the Kia. Mantlo said it was discovered the Kia is owned by Keyairis Hawkins, who is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

The stolen car surfaced a week later when the family got a call on the day of Howell's funeral letting them know the Chevy Cruz was discovered in connection to a shooting incident at Attucks Court housing complex in Pensacola.

"Losing Tyler tore my world upside-down," Mantlo said.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, right, and Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast talk about the Florida Sheriffs Association's Cold Case Advisory Commission Conference being held in Navarre Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Of the five Florida Panhandle cases being discussed during conference, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is presenting the unsolved 2018 murder of 21-year-old Tyler Howell that occurred in Milton.

Howell had two younger siblings, Cheyanna Howell Plunkett, 23, and John Christian Mantlo, 20. Mantlo said since her son's death, the family has added four grandchildren to a happy and bustling blended household.

"Tyler didn't get a chance to have kids. He always wanted to be a dad. He loved kids," Mantlo said. "But he was robbed from that."

Mantlo believes there were three or four men responsible for taking her son's life that night. The grief comes in waves. Birthdays and holidays are difficult. Friends and family leave gifts at Howell's roadside memorial and grave at Hickory Hammock Church cemetery.

"Tyler was one of the kind of kids you wanted to get out of the terrible twos but never did," Mantlo laughed. "He was so rambunctious. He was a handful. But he had heart of gold, and he was so goofy."

Anyone with information on the cases of Howell or Maples are asked to contact Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP. Another option is to dial **TIPS to report a crime that will be directed to the appropriate Crime Stoppers agency.

"I just want somebody to come forward and let this (silence) code thing go and help us get justice for Tyler," Mantlo said. "We need closure."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Cold Case Advisory weighs in on Tyler Howell homicide in Santa Rosa