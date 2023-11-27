Closures coming to east I-35/80/235 mixmaster near Ankeny as crews work on flyover bridge

Overnight construction at the east mixmaster near Ankeny may slow down traffic next week.

Crews will place beams for the new bridge at the Interstate 35/80/235 interchange, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation news release. This will close the ramp from westbound I-80 to westbound I-235 and the loop from eastbound I-235 to westbound I-80 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nov. 30.

The overnight closure near Ankeny.

The detour will take drivers north on I-35 to the interchange at Corporate Woods Drive and then back south to connect to westbound I-80 or I-235.

The DOT is building a flyover bridge that will more directly connect northbound I-80 and eastbound I-35/80. It also is replacing two ramps in the interchange.

For updates, visit 511ia.org or call 511 while in Iowa.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Closures coming to east I-35/80/235 mixmaster near Ankeny flyover