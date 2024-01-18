Closures are in place due to ongoing winter storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Various closures are in place Wednesday night as winter storms persist.

The Little Cottonwood Canyon backcountry will be closed tonight, Jan. 17, from 10 p.m. through 8:30 a.m. tomorrow morning, according to UDOT Cottonwood Canyons on X/Twitter.

Additionally, the Utah Department of Transportation will close S.R. 210 at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 for avalanche mitigation. Interlodge travel restrictions in Alta will go into effect until 1:30 a.m.

The Alta Marshal’s Office estimates the area to open at 8:30 a.m., but that may change, according to their social media.

In the post, the Marshal’s Office reminded people that being outside of a building before Alta Central officially lifts the interlodge will result in a ticket.

“They’re expensive, will take up your time in court, and it’s dangerous,” they posted. “Please wait for notifications from us.”

