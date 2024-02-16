Closures and trash pickup schedule adjusted for President's Day

AUGUSTA COUNTY – With Presidents Day coming up next Monday, Feb. 19, many localities will be adjusting their schedules to accommodate the day off.

The holiday falls on the third Monday of February, set to honor George Washington's and, later, Abraham Lincoln's birthdays.

Here's what will and won't be closed for George Washington's birthday:

Augusta County

The Augusta County Government Center and all offices will be closed on Feb. 19.

All Augusta County libraries and Shenandoah Valley Social Services will also be closed.

The landfill and convenience sites will remain open on Feb. 19.

Augusta County Schools will be open for students.

Staunton

Staunton’s administrative offices , including Staunton City Hall, will be closed on Feb. 19, with normal services resuming on Feb. 20

Residential trash collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Crews will pick up trash for the Downtown Central Business District on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

The Recycling Center will be closed on Feb. 19 and will reopen on Feb. 20.

The Staunton Public Library will be closed on Feb. 19, returning to its typical schedule the next day. The outdoor book drop will be open, and digital books are available at www.StauntonLibrary.org.

Staunton City Public Schools will be closed for students on Feb. 19. Teachers will work from home on planning and administration.

Waynesboro

Waynesboro City Hall will be closed on Feb. 19.

Waynesboro public schools will be open for students and teachers on Feb. 19.

Trash pickup regularly scheduled for Feb. 19 has been moved to Feb. 20. However, if trash is not picked up by Feb. 20, it should be left out and Waynesboro Public Works will pick it up as they work through the Monday routes.

Waynesboro Public Library will be closed on Feb. 19.

