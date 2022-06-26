'Shall we take our clothes off?' G-7 leaders joke

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quipped about Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 26 at the G-7 summit.

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson and Trudeau Mock Putin's 'Tough' Persona at G7 Meeting

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made fun of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “tough” persona as they met with other world leaders at the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, on June 26.As press cameras captured the group arriving for a roundtable discussion, Johnson suggested they take their jackets off and “show them our pecs” to show they are “tougher than Putin.”“We’re going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display,” said Trudeau, referring to photos of a topless Putin on horseback in Siberia that were published in 2009. Credit: EU via Storyful

  • UK PM Johnson suffers by-elections blow

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership of the Conservative party has suffered a heavy double blow as voters rejected the Tories in two special elections. (June 22)

  • Russian forces seek to take over last remaining stronghold in eastern Ukraine

    Russia also launched dozens of missiles on several areas across the country far from the heart of the eastern battles.

  • Teacher accused of 5 sex crimes ‘exploited his position of trust,’ NC cops say

    The school district said it was “shocked by this situation.”

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Fight for Release of US Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he will fight for the release of two Americans who were captured while fighting in the country, according to an interview with NBC News.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Protest Latest: More Justice Homes Targeted in Day Two of CrowdsFear Has Gone Missing in Wall

  • 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

    If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are always superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on, however, is that name brands will often be more...

  • Paralysis in Moscow

    Why Putin persists with his established strategy, accepting a test of endurance.

  • Ferrari F40 Crashes In Switzerland

    Oh this is just plain awful…

  • G-7 Latest: Leaders Address Soaring Inflation, Recession Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders discussed how to coordinate action to tackle soaring inflation and ward off the threat of recession during their opening exchange in the Bavarian Alps, as well as how to keep up the pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Fear Has Gone Missing

  • Black bear dies after getting trapped in hot car in Tennessee

    A black bear in Tennessee died after it entered a car parked at a Sevierville rental cabin possibly searching for food and got trapped in the sweltering heat.

  • Abortion ruling: Protesters support AOC calling Supreme Court ruling 'illegitimate'

    Pro-choice protesters outside the Supreme Court on Friday evening said they agreed with AOC calling the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade "illegitimate."

  • Press freedom chilled in Kashmir as reporting is ‘criminalized’

    Journalists in Indian-administered Kashmir say they face an atmosphere of intimidation that is hampering their work or driving them out of the profession altogether.

  • Colombia president-elect Petro names peace envoy as foreign minister

    Colombia's leftist president-elect Gustavo Petro named long-time politician and peace envoy Alvaro Leyva as the first member of his future cabinet on Saturday, ahead of Petro's August inauguration. Leyva, 79, is well-known for his decades of work under presidents from several parties to bring various armed groups, including the M-19 rebels, of which Petro was a member as a young man, to the negotiating table. "Colombia will contribute to the world all its efforts to overcome the climate crisis and from the world we expect every effort to overcome our endemic violence."

  • How a Detective Helped Nail the Torso Killer—From the Grave

    Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Darlene AltmanOn Thursday, the Nassau County Police Department sent the widow of Det. Pat Bellotti a link to a livestream of a press conference to announce that his very last case had culminated with a new murder charge against the so-called Torso Killer—two decades after her husband started working it.“Luckily, everything he did came to a good ending,” Mary Bellotti told The Daily Beast.Pat Bellotti had always been a physically i

  • Britons condemned in Donetsk holding out for intervention from UK - lawyer

    The lawyer defending one of two Britons sentenced to death in a Russian-backed breakaway territory of Ukraine said on Friday that they had not yet submitted an appeal because they seemed to be holding out for intervention from London. A court in the self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, which is armed and financed by Russia, found Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun guilty on June 9 of "mercenary activities" and attempting to "overthrow the constitutional order of the DPR".

  • Phoenix police raises may look bad, but here's why they make sense

    Why give raises to the Phoenix Police Department, which is under federal investigation? Because it will help.

  • Ukraine war robs India's 'Diamond City' of its sparkle

    Yogesh Zanzamera lays out his bed on the floor of the factory where he works and lives, one of around two million Indians polishing diamonds in an industry being hit hard by the Ukraine war.

  • Here's How Graceland Was Completely Recreated for "Elvis"

    Designer Catherine Martin shares how Graceland was recreated in Queensland, Australia for Baz Lurhmann's new biopic "Elvis."

  • There’s an emergency on your plane. How to stay safe if you have to leave in a hurry

    Best practices during plane emergencies

  • Dream realized: First family moves into new Bonita Habitat home

    Luis Landa and his two teenage sons lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Bonita Springs that they rented along with another family.