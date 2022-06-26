'Shall we take our clothes off?' G-7 leaders joke

Reuters

Colombia's leftist president-elect Gustavo Petro named long-time politician and peace envoy Alvaro Leyva as the first member of his future cabinet on Saturday, ahead of Petro's August inauguration. Leyva, 79, is well-known for his decades of work under presidents from several parties to bring various armed groups, including the M-19 rebels, of which Petro was a member as a young man, to the negotiating table. "Colombia will contribute to the world all its efforts to overcome the climate crisis and from the world we expect every effort to overcome our endemic violence."