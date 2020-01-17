These clothes use outlandish designs to trick facial recognition software into thinking you're not human

HKU Design/Jip van Leeuwenstein

Facial recognition technology is everywhere: More than half of Americans' faces are now logged in police databases.

To push back against surveillance, designers have invented clothes and accessories that make your face undetectable.

The accessories combine fashion and technology, and can trick algorithms meant to detect and identify faces.

Smile! You're on camera — or you were at some point in the past few years — and now your face is public domain.

Facial recognition technology is everywhere, and only becoming more pervasive. It's marketed as a security feature by companies like Apple and Google to prevent strangers from unlocking your iPhone or front door.

It's also used by government agencies like police departments. More than half of adult Americans' faces are logged in police databases, according to a study by Georgetown researchers. Facial recognition technology is used by governments across the globe to identify and track dissidents, and has been deployed by police against Hong Kong protesters.

To push back, privacy-focused designers, academics, and activists have designed wearable accessories and clothes meant to thwart facial recognition tech.

Facial recognition software uses artificial intelligence to detect faces or human figures in real-time. But that software is fallible — clothing can "dazzle" the software with misleading shapes that stop the AI from knowing what it's looking at. Other designs confuse AI with images of decoy faces, preventing it from making the right identification.

These designs are still niche, and have mostly only appeared as art installations or academic projects. But as facial recognition becomes more widespread, they may catch on as the next trend in functional fashion.

Here are the ingenious, bizarre designs meant to outsmart facial recognition tech.

A lens-shaped mask makes its user undetectable to facial recognition algorithms while still allowing humans to read facial expressions and identity.

The "surveillance exclusion" mask was designed by Jip van Leeuwenstein while he was a student of Utrecht School of the Arts in the Netherlands.

The mask's curvature blocks facial recognition from all angles.

"Because of its transparency you will not lose your identity and facial expressions," von Leeuwenstein writes, "so it's still possible to interact with the people around you."

A Dutch design student invented a projector that superimposes an image of a different face over that of the wearer.

Jing-cai Liu created the wearable face projector, a "small beamer projects a different appearance on your face, giving you a completely new appearance."